A man decided to hand over his pit bull to the SPCA, and the act left South Africans emotional and curious about the aftermath

The infamous dog breed has become quite the talking point in the country because of the vicious killings done by them

Folks across Mzansi had a lot to say about the incident, with some defending the poor breed while others applauded him

A man received some kudos online for handing over his pit bull to the SPCA, but some South Africans were curious about what would happen to it.

After handing over his pit bull to the SPCA, a man received some praise, but Mzansi was concerned about the aftermath. Images: @danielmarven/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The officer from the SPCA came to collect the dog at the man's house. @danielmarven shared the snaps of the situation on Twitter, which sparked a massive discussion about whether or not the dog should still be banned.

The infamous breed

The call to ban pit bulls has grown ever since stories about small children passing away from vicious attacks. A petition had been recently launched for the breed to be outlawed in the country, but many people either defend or oppose the animal.

The same discourse can be found within the comment section, but more peeps have become wary of the breed due to the recent attacks. See the comments below:

@my1centsworth said:

"Dog food ain't cheap anymore... There are no bad pit bulls, only bad owners who can't care for them properly!"

@Nadie_mash mentioned:

"I hope they’re not killing them, they have a home waiting for them ko Zoo."

@MotlammeGilbert posted:

@Karabo_Leo707 commented:

"Look at how sweet and innocent it is, okare gaeje bana "

@Kabelombl said:

"The Dog expenses can now be directed to the security company for protection ‍♂️ Is a win-win neh."

@Zack_here shared:

@tlhogi_4 mentioned:

"Why was that dog taken easily by a stranger if it's 'dangerous' ?"

@CarterEucan commented:

"Where do they take em to?"

Source: Briefly News