A man busted some moves and utilized his belly at groove, which left Mzansi peeps impressed and amused

Dancing is something SA folks know how to do well, and sometimes the dance floor can be filled with unorthodoxy

South Africans couldn't help but laugh at the clip, while many were memorized by the way his stomach moved

A gent busted some moves with his belly at groove and received praise from netizens because of his mesmerising belly.

A dude busted some moves with his belly and had Mzansi enthralled. Images: malumesphola1/ TikTok

The energetic dude did all of his stuff right before the DJ, who stood there smiling at the man. malumesphola1 shared the clip on TikTok and had more videos in his profile highlighting the magic belly he has been impressing peeps with.

A nation of groovy people

South Africa is home to many people with an above-average sense of rhythm in dancing. When travelling past a venue similar to the one seen in the clip, you'll also be greeted with enthusiastic grooviness. For most Mzansi peeps, getting jiggy is like a sixth sense.

The moves the gent busted don't only include the belly (the undeniable star of the show) but also show he can glide with the beat with relative ease. South Africans loved the vibes the dude gave off. See the comments below:

Chase Ndubazi said:

"He knows exactly how to control his load "

BIGGIE DEE_NA. mentioned:

"This guy really reminds me of papers this is what we call vibes "

user7461152530632 commented:

"Everyone is watching the guy dancing, then there's me seeing they showing a Dstv premiership game at the groove whos still taking that league serious"

Khethiwe Dlamini posted:

"That BREATH in is on steroids "

user4261420348863 shared:

"For a minute I thought u mkhaba is gone "

MR_EMOJI said:

"This is how you use your mukhaba "

miche_lle33 mentioned:

" Did y'all see that mokhaba disappear."

