A man hilariously risked his life by messing with his woman's folded laundry and made Mzansi crack up

The brief clip shows how some silliness in a relationship can be fun for a couple and that things shouldn't always be serious

South Africans loved the friendly nature of the clip and discussed having some fun with significant others

A playful gent risked his life when he messed up the clothes his woman was folding and ran away from his silly act.

@shukrani__ shared the clip showing the short video of the dude pulling off his crazy act and escaping from the scene. What makes the Twitter post even more hilarious is how the lady ran after the dude. The caption of the clip reads:

"This is how we should do relationships."

Some peeps stated that silliness in a relationship is necessary and that super seriousness in one isn't a good thing at all. Being able to laugh with your partner is one of the more important things to do to sustain love and happiness.

South Africans adored the playful and carefree energy of the video and discussed fun in relationships. See the comments below:

@Sizzle_Diva said:

"And try not to be serious all the time ‍♀️ Play a little, lol."

@_Molatelo_ mentioned:

"Some relationships are hanging by a thread If you do that, it's game over."

@BlessingNgidi4 posted:

@fraserbatsi commented:

"Don't try this with black women I beg, we need you alive bro."

@mbuhles asked:

"Where's the video where she tells him to fold the clothes himself?"

@kganyasp shared:

@BelaDama14 mentioned:

"You mean stage them for tiktok content? We already doing it relax."

@marty_R200 said:

"Today's women don't fold, they just leave it on the line and take it off outfit by outfit."

