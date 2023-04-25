A video on TikTok of a couple dancing together looked normal until people noticed that the woman was clutching something in her hand

The TikTok went viral when viewers realised that the lady was holding onto a sharp object

Netizens had many questions as they tried to make sense of the odd couple on the dance floor together

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video left South African worried about a man. The TikTok looked like he was dancing with a woman under duress.

A pair were dancing together in a clip, but the woman was holding a sharp weapon as they swayed together. Image: @mbusodembazo

Source: TikTok

The video was fascinating to many people as it got hundreds of comments. People had guesses about what was happening between the pair.

Woman holdx dangerous object while dancing with man

A TikTok by @mbusodembazo left people curious as a woman holding a broken bottle danced with a guy. The video of the pair dancing awkwardly and the man looked uncomfortable. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Online user shook by woman dancing with man with weapon

People love to spot couples while out and about, but this pair looked odd. Netizens cracked jokes as they made character judgments because the lady was holding the broken bottle.

Lloydnyama commented:

"Hostage situation."

dopamine750ml commented:

"She's the type of woman who gives you options, it's either you be with her or shes gonna be with you or your gonna be together."

Mpendulo Dladla

"Dance bro when you get chance run."

Fearless215 commented:

"Dancing for his life."

seric commented:

"I dare you to approach her man."

"Goosebumps": Couple's cute dance at Zulu wedding sets internet ablaze

Briefly News previously reported that a stunning couple tied the knot in a traditional Zulu wedding and trended on TikTok. The young lovers flaunted their beautiful culture, and people loved their joyous celebration.

South Africans loved the dancing, outfits and singing at the ceremony, and the video posted by @sneh_mbambo went viral. In just a day, over 180 000 people saw the heartwarming video and appreciated the beautiful Zulu culture.

People expressed how beautiful the wedding was in the comments and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News