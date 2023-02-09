A South African interracial couple's TikTok video of the boyfriend getting ready for work to pay for lobola has gone viral

The girlfriend dances behind him while he tries to keep a straight face, and Mzansi loves the wholesome content

The video has inspired comments from South Africans, with many expressing admiration for the couple's love and commitment to each other

A man must work get up and grind for that lobola money. @marloe/TikTok

A South African interracial couple posted a cute TikTok video. The girlfriend recorded her boyfriend getting dressed and captioned it: "When he is getting ready for work to pay for lobola". The boyfriend continued to get dressed, trying not to break character while she was dancing behind him.

She looked overjoyed while he was getting dressed for 'work'

The couple is known to make cute content on TikTok, and this one was no different. Lobola isn't that cheap, so maybe he was getting ready to grind for that bread. You can watch the hilarious interaction below:

South Africans swooned over the post

We all love a good romantic situation, and in a country like SA, wholesome content like this is truly king. Mzansi loved the video of the couple and took to the comments to let them know that they stan.

Here is what a few had to say:

@Tenoch whorerta said:

"A man must wake up and work. Semhle nawe girl"

@mellisadube90 complimented:

"cute couple "

@another wannabe rich girl added:

"Does he have a brother asking for a friend "

@user3887570404779 said:

"It's his smile for me. Too cute"

Young woman suggests couples open a savings account for their dates

If you thought lobola was expensive, the talking phase could also add up. Briefly News reported on a Twitter user who thinks couples should save up for their dates together. “In a relationship, we should open a savings account for our dates ❤,” she wrote. Many people found this idea interesting enough.

One of them said:

@AsekaNdaba responded:

“That's actually brilliant, we both contribute.”

