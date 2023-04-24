A video on TikTok shows how two friends rode a bicycle together in a unique way that had the internet fascinated

Online users thought it was hilarious how the boys worked together so that they can both get from point A to B

The video attracted lots of attention from amused netizens who flooded the comments with a funny joke about the loving friends

One video on TikTok had people impressed by two friends working together. The video of the boys riding a single bicycle at the same time had people fascinated.

Two friends rode a bike in Stellenbosch, and people loved their bromance. Image: @mr.alberts22

Source: TikTok

The clip got over 30 000 likes as people gushed over the pair. Many people were impressed with how the guys kept each other in balance.

2 guys ride 1 bicycle though Stellenbosch

A TikTok video by @mr.alberts22 delighted the internet as people watched the friends control a bicycle as a team. In the video, each friend controlled a pedal on either side, which propelled the bike forward. Watch the video below:

Mzansi online users adore cute bromance

Peeps always enjoy seeing fun friendships. These two had the internet in stitches with their cute moment on the bike.

Alison commented:

"South Africa is a weird place but if you born and raised here normal day ehh."

Sthiboluver Sthibolu commented:

"Stellenbosch is like Kzn people been acting different."

Chantelleeee commented:

"What made them think to do this in the first place."

Lou commented:

"Right by the engineering faculty, makes sense."

user815734578516 commented:

"Team work makes the dream work."

Dalo commented:

"Cape Town cycle tour bring it."

mashnotpotatoes commented:

"South Africa is a GTA V server."

