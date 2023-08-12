One woman went shopping at Jet and started filming after she saw a good deal on an essential winter shoe

The lady wanted people to know that they can get some decent shoes at a very cheap price at a big percentage off

Online users were interested in the store's deal after seeing the huge difference from the original price

A woman showed people that they do not need to buy boots at full price at Jet. The lady made a video documenting an unbelievable special she found.

A TikTok video shows Jet boots, and many people thought it was a good deal. Image: @sabulous_buthelezi

Source: TikTok

The video by the TikTokker received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from other people who were impressed by the shopping plug.

Jet store boot deal impresses woman

A TikTok creator @sabulous_buthelezi wanted people to get a hold of boots for R140. The price has changed from R380. Watch the video:

South Africans discuss Jet bargain

Many people reacted to the woman's helpful video. A few who bought the boots admitted that shoes are harder to wear because they do not come with a zipper. Read what netizens had to say below:

CindyC commented:

"I couldn't find size four, I was so sad."

omphs.snowflake said:

"Wearing them is not that difficult, itstaking them off."

user749874612882 wrote:

"I love that they are comfortable but the struggle of wearing them and taking them off."

MaNxasana_botya admitted:

"Woooh, the struggle of putting them."

user2730193371122 gushed:

"I love them ke sana, bought them yesterday."

Shop deals excite TikTok viewers

Many people often go viral when they tell others where to get cheaper items. One woman was a viral hit after she told people where they can buy plates for cheap.

