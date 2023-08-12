A woman modelled one of the most popular items on SHEIN, as many on social media have rocked it

The TikTokker looked stunning as she wore a formal evening dress bought from the online store

Many people could not help but discuss whether her dress looks good, as some who bought the trendy piece shared their experience

A lady was pleased when she saw a SHEIN dress on her. The babe wanted others to see how the blue number fit her.

A SHEIN customer posted a video of herself in one of their dresses, and others who got the same one shared their honest reviews. Image: @mandisashange_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady's try-on received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments, and some people who bought the same item reviewed their experience with it.

Shein dress is a viral hit

A woman @mandisashange_ wore a dress she bought from SHEIN and looked like she had zero regrets. The lady looked stunning in a one-arm dress with a pleated bottom. Watch the video below to see how the free-flowing gown fit:

South Africans review SHEIN dress

Many people thought the lady's outfit was a hit, as a few admitted that the pleats on the dress disappeared. The content creator said she noticed the same problem.

Zizipho Mangqalaza said:

"Are you using the Same SHEIN app as me cause wow you always find amazing dresses."

Lelo_Hleza wrote:

"This dress is giving me sleepless nights."

Rati admitted:

"Trauma. I wore this dress, and the pleats vanished. I had to return it."

phiwelove6 commented:

"Everyone wearing this dress looks beautiful and classy."

Gifconnoisseur was grateful:

"This is the exact same dress that I wanted from Mango. Thank you for saving me coins."

nthatii_18 added:

"I got the same dress but you just killed it! I've never wore my and now I'm scared. Ghal you look good."

SHEIN hauls go viral

SHEIN is a major Chinese retail store, and the shop has a lot of options online. Videos of other people trying on their purchases are popular as they can get an idea of items they would like.

