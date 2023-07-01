A woman went shopping on SHEIN and found some dresses, and she was excited to show off

The lady got her shopping delivered, and she tried them on for TikTok viewers who were curious to see her buys

People thought it was interesting to see the wide variety of clothing that SHEIN stocks

A fashion lover was happy with her online shopping. The lady posted a video of herself trying on some new purchases.

Many people enjoyed seeing her careful selection of purchases. The video of her dresses got thousands of likes from netizens

SHEIN dresses impress online shopper in TikTok video

@mandisashange_ showed off what she managed to buy from the online store SHEIN. In a video, the lady tried on some dresses she bought and posed for the online audience. The woman bought long and short dresses, and her video clocked over 400 000 views. Watch the clip below to see evening dresses, bodycons and more:

Women love the lady's taste in SHEIN clothes

People like to see try-on hauls, and this one was interesting as it featured a few dresses. Online users who watched the video got many ideas of what they could buy, as someone said they wanted one as a birthday dress. Read people's compliments below:

Zintle Buhlungu wrote:

"It came with the body."

JrdZn commented:

"Buying everything on your page right now. Thank you."

Shanice Auchas raved:

"That blue dress is everything ma’am."

uzukhanye.k said:

"The dresses are looking so good on you."

Pamela 03 gushed:

"The last dress is banging."

