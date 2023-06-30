One South African bride had all eyes on her thanks to an amazing dress designer's hard work on her gown

The stunning bride-to-be became a sensation on social media when the designer showcased the creation of her breathtaking dress

People were amazed at how gorgeous the woman looked on her special day, and netizens could not help but shower the bride with compliments

A designer who shares her work on social media impressed viewers with one of her latest creations. A TikTok video featuring the dress-making process gained significant popularity.

A TikTok video shows a designer's traditional modern white wedding gown. Image: @je_nnifer09

Source: Instagram

People love seeing brides draped in dresses that blend modern and traditional elements. Many individuals commented that the gown inspired them for their own weddings.

Mzansi Designer's breathtaking dress received over 150 000 views

One particular bride became the talk of the town as the designer @je_nnifer09 revealed her work. The gorgeous bride wore a lace halter dress decorated with crystals, beads and pearls in the middle. She also donned a traditional Zulu hat and was draped in animal skin as a throw-over. See the beautiful bride below:

South Africans can't get enough of this bride's stunning dress

Many people love watching brides on their special day. This lady garnered plenty of attention due to the intricate beadwork.

Tuny_tunia commented:

"Hey approximately how much does a dress like this cost?"

sannah wrote:

"Woah!"

Ngelosi added:

"I love Hadasaah so much."

Zindela said:

"This is gorgeous."

Royal Z Beads agreed:

"A stunner ke sis."

Busisiwe Mohapi asked:

"Out of curiosity how does this get cleaned."

Hadassah Creations, the designer, replied:

"We would recommend hand washing to avoid tangling of the beadwork."

Woman's cow skin wedding dress brings all the drama, SA ladies love it

Briefly News previously reported that one bride made waves with her well-designed wedding dress. The woman showed up to her special day, looking like a queen.

The woman's chosen dress was also a hit with other ladies. Many admitted they could not get over how stunning the woman looked.

In a TikTok by @entlernosihlemzila, a lady was stunning in a Zulu-inspired wedding as she was ready to walk down the aisle.

