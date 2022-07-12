A skilled seamstress shared their latest body of work with the Tswana textile seshoeshoe that caught attention on social media

The creative fashion designer made a gorgeous wedding dress for a Tswana bride who stunned in the beautifully sewn dress

The dress was worn by Hazel, who looked stunning and was a vision of perfection in her traditional Tswana wedding dress

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Netizens were thoroughly impressed by one fashion designer, Boitumelo, @AfriTumic, on Twitter. Showing her skill with a custom seshoeshoe wedding dress, Boitumelo's talent is obvious, judging from the garment's expert construction.

One Traditional Tswana wedding dress with some modern influence had some appreciating the dress's designer on social media as netizens were impressed by the designer. Image: Twitter/@AfriTumic

Source: Twitter

The dress is beautifully designed with intricate detail. The impressive wedding dress caught the eye of many who complimented the fashion designer.

Mzansi wowed by fashion designer's sewing and design talent

Netizens were in awe of the designer's handiwork as many said that Boitutmelo, the seamstress' hands, must be "blessed". Many fantasized that the creator of the dress would be their first stop when getting married.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@brownskinmuse commented:

"Yoh batswana wee what a dream dress."

@boitumeloramakobya commented:

"This is so stunning yoh "

@ksenwedi commented:

"This is so beautiful "

@Ree_Chaka commented:

Your hands are blessed. This is breathtakingly beautiful "

@This_Sisi commented:

"No ways..now I wana plan a wedding "

@Leemo02 commented:

"When abuti does the right thing ketla ko wena... Your work is absolutely amazing."

Vision of bride's stunning traditional wedding brought to life

Briefly News previously reported that a new bride is sure to be the envy of her friends for some time after the traditional wedding of her dreams came to life in spectacular fashion.

The Twitter post of the event does not give too many details of the ceremony away, but if the catchy outfits are anything to go by, it was a dazzling affair.

Pictures of the bride and her enthusiastic band of bridesmaids were shared online. Dressed in full traditional Venda attire complete with headgear, the group of women ushered in the wedding bells colourfully.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News