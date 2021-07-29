A new bride is sure to be the envy of her friends for some time after the traditional wedding of her dreams came to life in spectacular fashion

Pictures of the bride and her enthusiastic bridesmaids, dressed in full traditional Venda attire complete with headgear, were shared online

The sight was to the liking of many a social media user, who reacted to the post with glee as some even felt the butterflies flutter

The Twitter post of the event does not give too many details of the ceremony away but if the catchy outfits are anything to go by, it was a dazzling affair.

Pictures of the bride and her enthusiastic band of bridesmaids were shared online. Dressed in full traditional Venda attire complete with headgear, the group of women ushered in the wedding bells colourfully.

A bride's vision of a stunning traditional wedding was brought to life in dazzling fashion and social media was here for it. Image: @swati_and_venda_weddings/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The tweet went down well with many users who went on a complimenting spree. The images were tweeted by a user, @FunoDesigns with a caption:

"A bride’s vision brought to life."

Other social media users reacted to the post with glee as some even felt the butterflies flutter. Briefly News took a look at some of the most interesting comments.

@EzekielRoy9 said:

"This looks really awesome."

@Nozicles added:

"This is really beautiful."

@Mukhethz wrote:

"Love this."

@MmeAThomani expressed:

"This is so beautiful."

