South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has asked the Zimbabwean to be kind to her ahead of her performance at Ama2kFest in Harare

This follows the backlash she received after some fans dug up her old response to a Zimbabwean fan, which was deemed rude

It seems the dust has settled, and many more people are defending her and urging their fellow countrymen to forgive Naledi

Naledi Aphiwe is set to perform in Zimbabwe and has asked the people to be kind to her. Image: Nalediaphiwe

Source: Instagram

South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is amped for her upcoming performance in Zimbabwe. When she was announced as one of the headliners for Ama2kFest, uproar ensued as fans dug up her old social media posts, directed at Zimbabweans.

After apologising to the nation for her remarks, Naledi has made another video asking the people to be kind towards her.

Naledi Aphiwe asks Zim fans to be kind to her

Taking to TikTok, the Ngyabonga hitmaker encouraged fans to secure their tickets for the Ama2kFest, which is slated to take place on 4 April 2026 at the Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

"Hey guys, I have exciting news...I am coming to Zimbabwe. Please be kind, it's my first time in Zimbabwe. Please be gentle. I love you guys so much," she said.

Naledi Aphiwe will be performing alongside Ruger and fellow Mzansi artist Scotts Maphuma. Watch the TikTok video below:

It seems as though some fans have let her remarks slide, seeing that she apologised for making them. Below are some of the reactions from social media users.

ghost shared:

"As Zimbabwe, we accept your apology hun..we all fam, so handei tinofara..we all human, we not perfect at all. Wish I could make it, enjoy."

dfw_dee reacted:

"Those who accepted her apology, let's gather here, as people we make mistakes, see u there, lovey."

Kalani said:

"Guys, please forgive her already, she's human, we all make mistakes, we love you, Naledi."

Naledi Aphiwe will be performing at the Ama2kFest. However, she received some backlash. Image: Naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi apologises to Zim people

Following the backlash, Naledi made it clear that her intentions were never to cause harm or disrespect to the nation

“I understand that intentions don’t always translate well online, and I can see how what I said may have hurt or offended people. For that, I sincerely apologise,” part of Naledi Aphiwe’s post reads.

Naledi further asked people to better understand her and that she had owned up to her mistakes.

“I am still young, and I’m constantly growing, learning, and understanding the weight that words can carry, especially on social media. I don’t claim to be perfect, and when I make mistakes, I believe in owning them and learning from them,” adding that she has done some reflection.

Naledi Aphiwe reacts to losing out on multi-million rand deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe has finally broken her silence since the news that she lost a multi-million rand deal.

The news was revealed on a podcast, with Thakgi saying she lost out on a brand deal due to her unsavoury comments about Mawelele's new girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News