South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has finally spoken out since the news that she lost a multi-million rand deal

It was said on a podcast that she lost out on a brand deal due to her unsavoury comments about Mawelele's new girlfriend

Mzansi is not buying her latest statement; however, some people sympathise with Naledi, saying she needs help

Naledi Aphiwe has responded to news that she lost a R5 million brand deal.

Source: Instagram

Her cheeky comments on Facebook came back to haunt her; now she is claiming sabotage. Naledi Aphiwe made some unsavoury comments about Mawelele and his new girlfriend. This allegedly led to her losing out on a deal worth millions, and she has spoken out.

Naledi Aphiwe responds to lost deal

Briefly News previously reported that Naledi's deal with a candy brand, Stumbo, fell flat following the remarks she made about her ex-boyfriend's new bae.

On 10 March, Thakgi from Music Pulse claimed that the deal was worth close to R5 million, and that she was meant to appear on multiple billboards.

“She had a deal that was worth just under R5 million with Stumbo, and she lost it because she made comments about Mawelele’s new girlfriend,” Thakgi said.

After a few days of silence, Naledi Aphiwe has finally spoken out, alleging that someone was trying to sabotage her career.

"If you hear that I am dead, do not get shocked. I am so tired and fed up. I hope everyone who is trying to destroy my career will be happy," she said.

Naledi Aphiwe was accused of shading her ex-boyfriend, and she lost a R5 Million Deal.

Source: Instagram

In the old posts, Naledi likened the new girlfriend to SHEIN, causing many people online to drag her. A few days later, she was accused of bodyshaming Mawelele in response to a fan who called her bitter.

"You have a problem, I have always said this. There is no young girl who is your age, with such a bitter heart," the user said.

Her response was said to have described Mawelele. In the clapback, she said:

"Ei, stop it, you sidechick of a man. You are just like those men with an afro with big thighs."

SA reacts to Naledi's post

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@sponge2023 said:

"This girl just needs to hire a good PR officer. Social media is very powerful. She must not test them."

@RealKashBoy asked:

"What makes her tired? She is even Less than 25."

@Nzima19Thandeka said:

"She's still young and learning; people should not be too hard towards her."

@ma7_627 showed concern:

"This is not about how she behaves ku social media, she's being clear that someone is trying to sabotage her career and we have all seen it happen many times. This has nothing to do ngokuziphatha kwakhe. This is a cry for help!!!"

@makatli20 was unsympathetic:

"No, Naledi is rude, disrespectful and doesn't rate anyone.... I think something had to humble her.... Social media is a no-go place to vent and throw slurs as a celebrity."

Naledi claps back at fan

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe responded to a fan in a brutal clapback that has since gone viral.

The singer is known for her intense responses to trolls, and she remains unapologetic about it. Social media users were impressed by this, saying she really cooked the troll with her response.

