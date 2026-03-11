Naledi Aphiwe reportedly lost a gig worth millions over remarks she made on social media

The incident was discussed during an episode of Music Pulse that premiered on Tuesday, 10 March 2026 and was reported on X (Twitter) by Buzz Life News

Fans gave mixed responses, with some sympathising with her and others advising her to get professional PR or media training

Naledi Aphiwe's multi-million-rand gig reportedly collapsed after her social media remarks. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Facebook

Rising star Naledi Aphiwe reportedly lost millions because of a social media comment.

The news comes days after Naledi Aphiwe was reminded of a comment she made to a Zimbabwean ahead of her scheduled performance in Harare.

While Naledi Aphiwe appears to have mended fences with her Zimbabwean fans after eating humble pie and apologising, the rising talent suffered a major setback over comments she made about her alleged ex-boyfriend Mawelele’s new girlfriend.

Naledi Aphiwe reportedly loses R5 million deal

During an episode of Music Pulse that premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, co-host Thakgi claimed that Naledi Aphiwe had lost a deal worth close to R5 million for making fun of Mawelele’s new girlfriend.

In a clip shared by X (Twitter) user @RealSihleIV on Wednesday, 11 March, Thakgi explained how and why Naledi Aphiwe lost the deal with Stumbo.

“She had a deal that was worth just under R5 million with Stumbo, and she lost it because she made comments about Mawelele’s new girlfriend,” Thakgi said in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Thakgi’s claims were backed by blogger Buzz News Life, who reported that the deal between Naledi Aphiwe and the popular lollipop brand had been in the making for nearly three years.

The blogger said the deal was expected to be one of the biggest brand collaborations of the young singer’s career before it collapsed after she came under intense criticism for comments perceived as body-shaming the new girlfriend of her ex-partner and fellow musician Mawelele.

Read Buzz Life News’ full report below:

SA reacts to allegations Naledi Aphiwe lost multi-million deal

In the comments beneath the video of Thakgi, social media users shared mixed reactions. While some sympathised with Naledi Aphiwe, others advised her to find a public relations team to handle her social media.

Here are some of the comments:

@Thee_Kid777 suggested:

“Yeah, she is crying day and night. She needs to let someone control her social media.”

@PhilaDlala advised:

“Media Training as a contingency is desperately needed. She’s still young, but she needs to adapt herself to this new lifestyle yama celebrities.”

@Buntu_Bokweni remarked:

“Eish, she will learn from this and won't make stupid comments again.”

@YayaRSA sympathised:

“When will she learn that you can’t do as you please and expect for the phone to work in the industry? There are terms and conditions in the entertainment unfortunately. So sad to see her go through this.”

