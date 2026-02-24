On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, South African musician Naledi Aphiwe responded after social media users dug up a previous comment she made to a Zimbabwean fan, which some interpreted as disrespectful

This was after some online users warned that she could be pelted with empty cans and bottles if she performed in Zimbabwe

Some social media users praised her for breaking her silence, while others labelled her a hypocrite

Award-winning South African musician Naledi Aphiwe has addressed warnings from Zimbabweans ahead of her upcoming show in Harare.

Angry Zimbabweans took to social media, particularly X (Twitter), to remind Naledi Aphiwe of her previous comment to their compatriot after she was advertised as one of the headliners of the Ama2k Fest.

After being warned that she would be pelted with empty cans and bottles if she took to the stage in Zimbabwe, Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence and addressed her past comment, which some had interpreted as an insult.

Naledi Aphiwe responds after being threatened ahead of Zim concert

In a post on her official Facebook account on Tuesday, 23 February 2026, Naledi Aphiwe clarified that her response to a Zimbabwean fan was not an insult but just playful banter. She apologised for the comment.

“Social media never forgets, and I’ve been reminded of a comment I made a few months ago. I want to address it properly instead of ignoring it. First, I want to make it clear that my words were never meant to disrespect Zimbabweans or come from a place of hate. I understand that intentions don’t always translate well online, and I can see how what I said may have hurt or offended people. For that, I sincerely apologise,” part of Naledi Aphiwe’s post reads.

The 19-year-old musician appealed for understanding, saying that she is constantly learning. Part of the post reads:

“I am still young, and I’m constantly growing, learning, and understanding the weight that words can carry, especially on social media. I don’t claim to be perfect, and when I make mistakes, I believe in owning them and learning from them. This has definitely been a moment of reflection for me. Please, don’t misunderstand my heart or define me by one comment. It truly wasn’t that deep or rooted in negativity. I respect people from all backgrounds, and I would never intentionally spread hate. I hope we can move forward with understanding and give each other grace. I genuinely wish peace for everyone involved. 🤍one love 🤍🫀”

See the post below:

In the comments, Naledi Aphiwe said that she is ready to fulfil her Harare concert if the invitation is genuine. She emphasised that she had learnt from the incident. See the screenshot below:

Peeps react after Naledi Aphiwe addresses past comment

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded her for apologising, others criticised her for changing her stance because of money.

Here are some of the comments:

Tabo Nleya joked:

“Zimbabweans are not bad people, but if you cross certain boundaries, they will make you explain why chickens drink water and can't pee 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Mzoe Seven said:

“We are one. I respect people who take accountability for their mistakes. Let music unite people.”

Emilly Nkomo remarked:

“The majority of people forgiving you are not going to be at the show- friendly reminder 🤭🤭”

Shudu MrsRoad highlighted:

“You had to wait until they booked you in Zimbabwe to apologise. I hear they throw cans on stage.”

Rutendo Dhoroh asked:

“Why does the apologies always come when there’s something to lose? Why didn’t you apologise that time since you realised some people were offended?”

