On Monday, 23 February 2026, Cardi B threatened to sue Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, following his claims on X (Twitter)

Cardi B doubled down on her lawsuit threat and insulted Bruesewitz, saying she would still sue him

Some social media users praised Cardi B for defending herself, while others questioned the situation and framed it as deeper political or psychological drama

Popular rapper Cardi B sparked a flurry of reactions after threatening to sue an advisor to United States President Donald Trump after being dragged into Nicki Minaj’s bot drama.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, Alex Bruesewitz alleged that Cardi B's representative, Mike G, sits on the advisory council of Cyabra, the company that produced a Politico-reported analysis alleging Nicki Minaj uses bots. Coincidentally, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been beefing for a while now. The post was captioned:

“🚨 former Kamala Harris surrogate and rapper @iamcardib, who recently threatened to physically assault ICE officers if they came to her shows, just threatened to sue me, but immediately deleted her threat after I provided facts that her rep is, in fact, involved with the company that produced the @NICKIMINAJ “bot” hoax! You didn’t have to delete it, Cardi!”

Cardi B fired back at Alex Bruesewitz and confirmed that her representative sits on Cyabra’s advisory council. She said the company’s claim that Nicki Minaj allegedly uses bots is legit because it has customers like Trump supporter, Elon Musk and the beverage company Pepsi. Part of the post reads:

“So, what you need to focus on is the fact that data is VERY real and leave me out of your bulls***. I do not have anything to do with that, and I don’t give AF!! Now lie and say that’s not true!!! See what happens when you involve me in stuff that has nothing to do with me? I get down to the GRISTLE of it!! And btw I am still gonna sue you, you wet dirty dog.”

Peeps react after Cardi B threatens to sue Trump adviser

Social media users exploded with a flurry of reactions in the comments. While some supported Cardi B, others supported Alex Bruesewitz.

@Ernestojoee said:

“Imagine telling someone in 2020 that in 2026, Cardi B would be citing Mike Pompeo to prove that Nicki Minaj uses bots. We are living in a glitch. Cardi is doubling down on the lawsuit, calling Bruesewitz a ‘wet dirty dog,’ while he's exposing her team's investment in the very firm attacking her rival. This isn't a rap war; it's a psychological operation lol.”

@stanley1623 gushed:

“That’s how you clear it up with FACTS! 👏🏽🔥 Don’t play with Cardi’s name unless you're ready for receipts. You always stand on business, and we love to see it. Keep getting down to the gristle, Queen! 💯👑”

@smokesthegiant asked:

"How much do you plan on suing him for, Cardi?"

