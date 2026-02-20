Kenny Kunene’s explosive interview on Podcast and Chill sparked major controversy after he made bold claims about Julius Malema

Hours after the episode premiered on 19 February 2026, Jackie Phamotse reacted strongly, predicting Kenny Kunene

Some users agreed with Jackie Phamotse, while others defended Kunene, saying he was speaking the truth.

Jackie Phamotse made a bold prediction about Kenny Kunene after his bombshell claims about Julius Malema. Image: kenny_kunene, jackie_phamotse

Outspoken author Jackie Phamotse has weighed in on Kenny Kunene’s bombshell interview, and she doesn’t think it’s going to end well for him.

Kunene was the special guest on an episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on Thursday, 19 February 2026, on MacG’s YouTube channel. During the sit-down, the Johannesburg MMC for Transport made explosive claims about Julius Malema, and social media immediately lit up.

As South Africans debated the allegations, Jackie Phamotse stepped into the conversation with a bold prediction that it would end in tears for Kenny Kunene.

Jackie Phamotse predicts tears for Kenny Kunene

Taking to her official X (Twitter) account hours after the Podcast and Chill episode premiered, Jackie Phamotse took a swipe at Patriotic Alliance (PA) politician Kenny Kunene.

She said that the politician-turned-DJ had said more than he was supposed to and that there would be consequences for him running his mouth.

“I smell lawyers and apologies! Oh, Kenny, you did too much on that podcast! You can’t keep secrets. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣You got too carried away, and those boys lured you in, and your mouth melted,” Jackie Phamotse said.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Jackie Phamotse's warning to Kenny Kunene

In the comments, several social media users agreed with Jackie Phamotse, while some defended Kenny Kunene and said that he had spoken the truth. Several netizens shared why Julius Malema would not take Kunene to court, while others shared the lawsuits the two politicians have filed against each other over the years.

Here are some of the comments:

@sikie4 said:

“Not to say I believe Kenny, but Julius' associates/friends are highly questionable. He must still answer how he knows CAT 🐱”

@Sallystarseed remarked:

“I am starting to think that podcast has other forces working behind the human eye. Everyone who goes there just speaks, almost forgetting themselves.”

@ThabisoMapaila claimed:

“Kenny knows exactly what he was doing, and if he's taken to court, more secrets are gonna come out, and that might lead to very serious investigations.”

@Khumo_20220718 said:

“That's exactly what ‘Podcast and Chill’ is about! We missed it. When are you coming back?”

@Eleazar513 declared:

“Kenny has been saying these things since he helped establish EFF, and leaving. There is no apology coming.”

@virgo31_8 joked:

“He reminds me of my friend, you give her alcohol, and she will tell all the gossip and secrets 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Mzansi reacted after Jackie Phamotse warned Kenny Kunene. Image: jackie_phamotse, kenny_kunene

