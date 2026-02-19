On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, during a Piano Pulse episode aired on MacG’s YouTube channel, guest Sjuku made serious claims about DJ Jaivane's clothes and craft

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, a social media user shared DJ Jaivane's strong response

DJ Jaivane's response sparked mixed reactions. While some social media users praised him for handling the situation confidently and gracefully, a few felt Jaivane should have ignored the comments altogether

DJ Jaivane fired shots at Sjuku following his remarks on ‘Piano Pulse’. Image: mawalawala5, djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano heavyweight DJ Jaivane has come out guns blazing following recent comments about him on the controversial Piano Pulse Podcast.

In recent months, Piano Pulse has dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons. At one point, the Podcast and Chill Network show courted the ire of Amapiano singer Thatohatsi’s fans and entertainment industry colleagues following comments about her appearance during an episode.

DJ Jaivane responds to Sjuku's Piano Pulse comments

During an episode of Piano Pulse that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, special guest Sjuku allegedly claimed that DJ Jaivane wears fake designer brands and doesn’t actually know how to DJ but simply “plays nice songs”.

Sjuku’s comments swiftly made the rounds on social media platforms, with fans questioning whether they were playful banter or a direct dig at DJ Jaivane.

Taking to his Instagram, DJ Jaivane, who often flaunts his wealth on social media, fired back at Sjuku’s claims. In a strongly worded statement, DJ Jaivane took a swipe at Sjuku and made damaging allegations against him. The post reads:

“So vele nisifuna [you want us] in your drug levels, depressed and broke, Angeke bafwethu nisalunge [You’ll never be good]. WE GONE. That’s why trying to tarnish our brands is the first thing to keep y’all relevant.”

While DJ Jaivane did not mention Sjuku by name, fans were quick to join the dots and link the popular selector’s response to the Piano Pulse episode.

A user with the handle @martha_zuri took a screenshot of DJ Jaivane’s scathing response and shared it on X (Twitter). The post, which was shared on Thursday, 19 February 2026, was captioned:

“Dj Jaivane responds to a recent episode of Piano Pulse, after Sjuku claimed he is wearing fake designer clothes.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to DJ Jaivane's response to Sjuku

In the comments, social media users applauded DJ Jaivane for responding gracefully and criticised Piano Pulse for giving Sjuku a platform. Others criticised Jaivane for responding to Sjuku.

Here are some of the comments:

@maYa_daliy applauded:

“DJ Jaivane handled that comeback effortlessly. This episode just became top-tier entertainment.”

@lifecoachsbu said:

“That episode was a mess. I don't even know why that dude was a guest. He said a whole bunch of nothing.”

@KaroroMitchelle criticised:

“My mother always says, ’Ignore a fool to avoid noise'; that's what he was supposed to do.”

@LazulilapisG remarked:

“When they cannot match your success, they audit your wardrobe.”

@MandisLush suggested:

“He should have just ignored them.”

Mzansi reacted after DJ Jaivane responded to Sjuku. Image: mawalawala5, djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

DJ Jaivane shows off luxurious mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Jaivane shared photos of his two-storey home on his official Instagram account.

The Amapiano hitmaker previously had netizens in disbelief after buying a new set of wheels following the purchase of 2 Porsches. The pictures were reshared on X by MDNNews, sparking a flurry of reactions that ranged from admiration to scepticism.

