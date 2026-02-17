On Monday, 16 February 2026, Power FM presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former police reservist Paul O’Sullivan traded barbs during a PowerTalk interview

In a recording shared on X (Twitter), the conversation between Ndlozi and O'Sullivan escalated after a sensitive question

Social media users were split; some felt Ndlozi conflated two separate matters, while others praised him for pressing tough questions and standing his ground

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Paul O’Sullivan traded barbs on air. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, AdvoBarryRoux/X

A recording of a heated exchange between Power FM radio presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former police reservist and forensic examiner Paul O’Sullivan, live on air, sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Paul O’Sullivan dominated headlines when he testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Tuesday, 10 February and Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

On Monday, 16 February 2026, Paul O’Sullivan and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were engaged in a heated exchange during a segment of PowerTalk. A recording of the incident was shared on X (Twitter) by Inqubeko News Channel.

Paul O’Sullivan and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trade blows on live radio

The interaction between O’Sullivan and Ndlozi was civil until the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician asked the former police reservist and forensic examiner about a fine he allegedly paid after making unwanted sexual advances at an underage 16-year-old girl.

O’Sullivan accused Ndlozi of lying, mixing unrelated issues and siding with criminals. He said that Ndlozi had damaged his name and Power FM’s reputation.

“I think you're completely mixing up what was said because you yourself are being malicious. You need to go back, play the tape again and listen to what was said instead of siding with criminals. No, it's a question. I'm not siding with what you've done. What you've done this morning is you've destroyed your own credibility, and you've destroyed the credibility of Power FM,” Paul O’Sullivan.

He also suggested that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi needs proper radio training. In response, Ndlozi took a swipe at O’Sullivan.

“I don't think there's anything like there's no training that anybody needs. And training the last person in, the last person in the room who's gonna speak about training is you. You know that you have done even constitutional training when you did not have the proper qualifications,” Ndlozi said.

Paul O’Sullivan insisted that Ndlozi should never invite him back for another interview.

Listen to the full heated exchange between Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Paul O’Sullivan below:

SA reacts to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Paul O'Sullivan's fiery exchange

The fiery exchange has since divided listeners online. Some felt Ndlozi mixed two separate matters into one and unfairly cornered O'Sullivan, while others argued that tough questions are part of holding public figures accountable.

Here are some of the comments:

@lesiba_keetse said:

“Ndlozi mixed two issues into one. Even after watching that in parliament, the matter where he paid an admission of guilt fine is not the same matter where the family of a 16-year-old girl made an allegation. Ndlozi was mixing the two as one incident. Paul was right, Dr was wrong.”

@CkC198 argued:

“I feel if you invite someone on your platform, allow them to speak, don’t become defensive, don’t argue, you invited them for an interview, not a debate. That’s my opinion. Ask the question and allow them to finish. 🙃”

@leighanne2811 said:

“Oh, I love Ndlozi, ‘The last person in the room who should be talking about training is you’ 🤣🤣🤣 He puts O'Sullivan in his place. O'Sullivan is exceptional at waffling and repeating himself, so he wastes time and doesn't have to answer the questions.”

@ThabisoMapaila shared:

“Watch for clever blacks in the comments say Ndlozi was wrong or emotional.”

