On Sunday, 15 February 2026, former Uthando Nes’thembu and Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni shared pictures on her Facebook account

She posted two pictures taken exactly one year apart, 14 February 2025 and 14 February 2026, showcasing her weight loss transformation

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, while others asked her to share her weight loss secret

Former Uthando Nes’thembu and Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni sent the timeline buzzing after posting her before-and-after photos on her official Facebook account.

As South Africans celebrated their partners over the weekend, the single mom of two took to her official Facebook account and showed herself some love.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a photo she took on Friday, 14 February 2025, and another taken on Saturday, 14 February 2026, showing her transformation following one year of weight loss.

See the pictures of Vuyokazi’s one-year transformation below:

Fans react to Vuyokazi Nciweni's before-and-after photos

In the comments, social media users gushed over Vuyokazi Nciweni’s before-and-after pictures, and her transformation after losing weight. Others asked Vuyokazi for weight loss tips.

See some of the comments below:

Bukelwa MaJama KaSjadu KaMngqibisa gushed:

“Incredible transformation. This looks like mom and daughter; 2026 version takes the cup 🏆🔥😍”

Pfarelo Joy Makhoka remarked:

“Haters will think it's AI. You are looking good, babe😘😘”

Dudu Pitsi Malapane said:

“Both versions are beautiful. What matters is how you feel. They represent all types of our African sisters, and you looked amazing in the previous one, too.”

Lisandra Mokena asked:

“Is this the result of banting?”

Noloyiso Maqhubela shared:

“Best transformation ever, looking 10 years younger in 1 year, more beautiful, more glowing ✨️ Best decision ever, being overweight makes someone age quicker, and it's dangerous for your health. I lost 5 kg in 3 months, still pushing. I just changed my eating habits, eating healthy, drinking lots of water, skipping super and eating small portions. It takes discipline to do it. But I still respect how you did it at the end, you got great results 💯 👌”

Ncumisa Nkosi requested:

“Please share the Secret Vuyokazi Nciweni.”

Nozibusiso Sphe Gumede asked:

“What did you use for slimming? Wow.”

How did Vuyokazi Nciweni lose weight?

Vuyokazi Nciweni, like socialite Cyan Boujee and former The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase, has openly shared that she went to the BBL capital of the world, Turkey, to get her dream body.

She previously underwent gastric sleeve surgery in Istanbul in March 2025 to reduce the size of her stomach and promote weight loss. In August 2025, Vuyokazi underwent a second round of surgery, this time in Izmir, Turkey to continue the process she had started in Instabul.

Vuyokazi Nciweni did not did not go into detail about her second procedure. However, on Thursday, 16 October 2025, the famous Mono Cosmetic Clinic posted a before-and-after video of Vuyokazi's transformation, where she swapped her flabby muffin top for a defined, super flat stomach.

Vuyokazi Nciweni to graduate from UNISA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni did not only undergo a physical transformation, but also underwent an academic one as well after leaving her baby daddy, Sbindi Mseleku.

The former Izingane Ze'Sthembu cast member announced that she will be graduating with distinctions from UNISA soon.

