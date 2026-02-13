President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 12 February 2026

Instead of analysing the speech, PowerTalk host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi focused on Ramaphosa’s choice of attire

Some users speculated that the accessory carried political symbolism, while others compared it to past political fashion debates

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's 2026 SONA look. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP via Getty Images

PowerTalk host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona), but not the speech, but on the President’s choice of attire.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, Ramaphosa delivered the Sona. While some South Africans were waiting for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to dissect Ramaphosa’s Sona speech as he had done with several Madlanga Commission testimonies, the Power FM radio host instead focused on the President’s choice of tie.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Ramaphosa's 2026 Sona look

Hours after Ramaphosa delivered his 2026 Sona speech, Ndlozi took to his official X (Twitter) account. The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) criticised the colour of Ramaphosa’s tie, saying that it had distracted him from listening to the Sona speech. The post was captioned:

“What’s with the blue tie? Distracted me from the message. I’ll read the speech!”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions Ramaphosa’s tie choice

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some shared memes of Paul O’Sullivan, others speculated that the tie was a subtle message by Ramaphosa. Some took subtle jabs at Ndlozi, while others even corrected his spelling of distracted.

Here are some of the comments:

@EliasMapha8160 asked:

“Isn’t he paying homage to Paul, or rather, the DA? 👨”

@cD9579716162488 explained:

“Red ties generally signify power, authority, strength, and assertiveness, frequently worn to project dominance. Blue ties typically convey stability, trust, reliability, and calm, to appear approachable and steady. You are welcome.”

@TheMBA810729 said:

“I think you meant to say ‘distracted,’ Dr Ndlozi. Anyway, it’s a suit and a tie.”

@Kgotsokobo1 critiqued:

“You could just simply listen to it on the radio! You are still pushing propaganda as a radio talk host (it’s the EFF in you)!”

@HouzKid joked:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Your remark reminds me of the time Americans wanted to impeach Obama cos he appeared for official government business in a tan suit, kwaba ncane indawo impela.”

@MaksTumi2788 requested:

“Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I request that you host Mr President on a podcast platform to provide clarity and address public concerns regarding the 56 municipalities against which the government has reportedly initiated criminal charges.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Ramaphosa’s look. Image: KIM LUDBROOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi fuels talk of Power FM exit rumours

Meanwhile, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked reports that he was resigning from Power FM after a video of his light-hearted exchange with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi surfaced online on Friday, 6 February 2026.

The viral clip was shared on X (Twitter) at a time when EFF leader Julius Malema said he would welcome Ndlozi back into the party. Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising his radio work and others questioning his career choices.

