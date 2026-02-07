On Friday, 6 February 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked speculation about a possible career change after a light-hearted exchange with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

The viral clip was shared on X (Twitter) at a time when EFF leader Julius Malema said he would welcome back Ndlozi to the party

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising his radio work and others questioning his career choices

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked career speculation after joking with Panyaza Lesufi. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

A video of PowerTalk presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi having a light-hearted conversation with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi sparked speculation that he would quit Power FM to focus on something else entirely.

This came after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he would gladly welcome Ndlozi back to the party he left in February 2025 after he was placed on suspension.

On Friday, 6 February 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had Panyaza Lesufi as a guest on PowerTalk, and it wasn’t the topics they candidly discussed during the wide-ranging interview that had social media users buzzing.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi fuels Power FM exit speculation

Hours after Ndlozi interviewed Lesufi, social media user @4Inside_Edge shared a snippet of the duo engaged in a light-hearted conversation after concluding the interview. In the clip, Ndlozi light-heartedly said he would be leaving Power FM to focus entirely on his gig at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, where he hosts The African Renaissance Podcast. The post was captioned:

“🚨Ndlozi leaving Power FM to focus on the Thabo Mbeki Foundation because “there is too much work” in radio?”

In the clip, Panyaza praised Ndlozi for successfully transitioning from politics to broadcasting. Ndlozi then said he was leaving Power FM, and when the Gauteng Premier asked whether he was serious, he confirmed it, saying PowerTalk was too much work.

“I’m just gonna stick with TM. It’s too much work this thing,” Ndlozi told Lesufi, who burst out laughing.

Watch the snippet below:

Entertainment and current affairs blogger South African Daily also shared a post saying that Ndlozi was leaving Power FM. The post was captioned:

“Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has confirmed that he will be leaving Power FM to dedicate his efforts fully to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation through the African Renaissance Podcast, a platform committed to promoting the rebirth of the African continent and inspiring its people.”

See the post below:

At the time of writing, Ndlozi had neither denied nor confirmed that he was leaving Power FM to focus solely on The African Renaissance Podcast.

SA reacts to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi exit rumours

In the comments beneath South African Daily’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@NakedEyeZA asked:

“How will he get paid?”

@ThomoTN praised:

“He was brilliant on radio. Absolutely loved his show.”

@RSA_Xenophobe fumed:

“Ndlozi will forever be an ice boy; he is now Mbeki's ice boy. He was doing well at Power FM. I'm disappointed.”

@DavidMakhu473 highlighted:

“Yoooo! Going through the comment section, you can clearly see this platform is full of stupid people. Why insult Ndlozi for his choice?”

Mzansi reacted after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi exchanged banter with Panyaza Lesufi. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

This isn't the first time Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has faced criticism for his career choices.

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai fired shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, while weighing on his leadership qualities.

Several social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's claim.

Source: Briefly News