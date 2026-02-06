South Africans have reacted strongly to a resurfaced interview with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, with many online warning him not to return to the EFF

GAUTENG- A resurfaced interview with former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shed new light on the circumstances that led to his resignation from the party, reigniting discussion online about his future in the red berets.

The clip circulated a day after EFF leader Julius Malema, in an interview on 5 February 2026,said that Ndlozi would be welcomed back should he wish to return.

Mbuyiseni details how he left the EFF

In an interview that aired on 10 February 2026, Ndlozi explained that he was suspended about six weeks before the EFF’s elective conference under what he described as “unconventional” conditions.

He added that he was accused of assisting attempts to destabilise the organisation.

“The suspension didn’t rely on the code of conduct of the EFF. They claimed that I was part of the infiltration strategy by the MK Party,” he said,

Ndlozi also addressed allegations that he had prior knowledge of Floyd Shivambu’s departure from the party. He admitted Shivambu had informed him of his decision, but insisted he acted appropriately, and dismissed the infiltration claim as based on 'all lies.'

“Floyd did tell me, and I told him to tell the leadership, which he did. I was not going to run behind his back and tell anyone – I’m not a gossiper. It was Floyd’s decision,” Ndlozi said.

Malema says Ndlozi is welcome back

Malema, speaking in an interview with Sakina Kamwendo, struck a conciliatory tone, saying he would “roll out the red carpet” if Ndlozi chose to return.

“He is one of the few that conducted themselves differently,” Malema said, adding that Ndlozi had not joined another political party and therefore remained eligible to rejoin the EFF in line with its constitution. “Mbuyiseni never took a T-shirt of another party,” he noted.

The prospect of a comeback has divided South Africans online, with many warning Ndlozi against returning, citing how he was treated before his exit. Others believe his return could help stabilise the party amid recent internal tensions.

South Africans weigh in

Ben10Rs wrote:

"They were preventing him from becoming a deputy president because they saw him as a threat. Apparently, it is normal in the EFF to suspend members when Julius does not want them to contest."

@Calidonny said:

"They back-stabbed him; that was the worst betrayal. Even if he does love the EFF, he can't go back to such environment unless it reforms."

@Leftie_24 commented:

"Malema also made fun of Ndlozi, even though he didn't mention his name. Saying, 'some, all they do is sing nicely'."

@Kamogelo_Sale stated:

"This chap should never go back and rejoin the party."

@lindela31320758 said:

"He must never go back. Julius and his EFF members disrespected him in public."

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi officially resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in February 2025, saying he would step away from party politics to focus on academia and the civil society space. This was after he was suspended ahead of the party’s elective conference. Ndlozi confirmed his decision in an interview with the SABC, explaining that he believes political engagement outside party structures can also contribute to social change.

Before his official resignation from the party, Ndlozi resigned as a Member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), officially ending his legislative role in the National Assembly after serving since 2014. His departure came amid ongoing speculation about his future with the party, following his absence from the EFF’s Third National People’s Assembly and his failure to be re-elected to the party’s Central Command Team.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had been barred from attending the EFF's December elective conference, sparking surprise and intense reaction on social media. However, the party did not confirm the ban, and some commentators questioned the accuracy of the claims as speculation mounted over Ndlozi’s future within the EFF.

