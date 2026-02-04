ANCYL president Collen Malatji has launched a blistering attack on the Democratic Alliance

Malatji accused the party of corruption, racism, and mismanaging public resources during a media briefing at Luthuli House

He further reiterated that the ANC is the only party that can hold its officials accountable ahead of the party's national elective congress

ANCYL President launched a blistering attack on the DA leadership. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images and @ANCYLhq/X

JOHANNESBURG- African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji has launched a scathing attack on the Democratic Alliance (DA).

According to IOL, Malatji criticised the DA for corruption, racism, and protecting apartheid-era interests during a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 3 February 2026. Malatji criticised the DA for corruption, racism, and protecting apartheid-era interests. His comments followed reports that DA leader John Steenhuisen might withdraw from the party’s leadership race, as well as the resignation of former DA minister Dr Dion George.

Criticism of the GNU

Malatji said the party’s involvement in the Government of National Unity (GNU) exposed its true character.

“It shows who they really are. They always said being in the GNU was good for South Africa, but it only revealed their real agenda,” he said.

Malatji accused DA of mismanagement

He also accused the DA of mismanaging public resources and land.

“If they’re not fighting over credit cards or food, they’re selling land to white people. Every day, public works and land are being mismanaged. This is what they call ‘governing,” he said

The youth league leader labelled the DA a racist party.

“The DA protects apartheid interests and isn’t for democracy for all South Africans. In government, they simply do what they’re mandated to do,” he added.

'ANC can hold officials accountable'

Malatji emphasised the ANC’s ability to hold its officials accountable ahead of its national elective congress in April.

“We don’t want people freelancing in government. The president must act against those not implementing ANC resolutions,” Malatji said.

Asked about Steenhuisen’s possible withdrawal, Malatji said he was not privy to DA matters but added that the DA is learning what happens when they take state power.

"They accuse each other of corruption daily. We thought they were saying the ANC is corrupt, but they are worse," he said.

ANCYL president says MPs cannot be wealthy

Malatji made similar controversial utterances before, having said on a recent podcast that Members of Parliament (MPs) cannot be genuinely wealthy based on their official salaries alone, implying that any MP who appears rich must be stealing. He highlighted typical MP earnings versus high lifestyles and allowances, prompting public debate. South Africans responded with online criticism and jokes about politicians’ spending and Malatji’s own wardrobe.

He further said the Youth League wants foreign nationals barred from owning spaza shops in South Africa, arguing that local businesses and youth should control this key part of the township economy. His remarks sparked widespread debate and mixed reactions online about immigration, entrepreneurship, and economic fairness in the informal retail sector. Critics say the stance risks fuelling xenophobic sentiment, while supporters insist it’s necessary to protect South African jobs and small business opportunities.

Collen Malatji slammed the DA for alleged corruption, racism and land mismanagement. Image:Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) suspended Malatji after its National Executive Committee took action against him for holding a meeting without the involvement of the secretary‑general. The suspension was approved pending a formal investigation into whether Malatji misled league structures and excluded key officials from important congress preparations.

