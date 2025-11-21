The African National Congress Youth League has placed the ANC Youth League president, Collen Malatji, on suspension

This was after tensions allegedly developed between Malatji and the Youth League's secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

Malatji has been accused of not including senior members of the Youth League in the decisions he has taken

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) suspended its president, Collen Malatji, on 20 November 2025.

In a letter Briefly News has seen, the ANCYL's National Executive Committee (NEC) convened and resolved to suspend him pending an investigation. Malatji was accused of convening a parallel meeting unilaterally in preparation for the Youth League's 27th National Congress. He excluded the secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, and the treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela.

ANC accuses Malatji of undermining policies

The ANCYL also said Malatji deliberately undermined the ANCYL's policies and weakened its fighting capacity. He has been banned from representing the ANCYL in any form.

South Africans discuss suspension

Netizens commenting on X shared opinions about Malatji's suspension.

Gadfly said:

"When a Youth League president fails, it's rarely about conduct. It's about whose interests he stopped serving."

Sbonelo Hlophe said:

"This is madness. Someone will have to get expelled, I'm afraid. They can't just suspend the League's president without involving the SG's office. This Ngudle guy clearly didn't learn from Ace's mistake."

Lincoln Lumne said:

"Guess a new party is coming."

Kgomotso Moema said:

"The way he wants to be Julius, I wouldn't be surprised if he did whatever he did on purpose so that he can get suspended and open his own party."

uMbhali said:

"They said Malema met his challenge. Look now."

ANCYL vows to push ANC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Youth League said it will push the African National Congress to restore the public's trust in the party before the upcoming local government elections. The elections will take place between November 2026 and January 2027.

Malatji said that they would push the party to act against underperforming mayors and councillors. He said that no municipality of the ANC must perform lower than the Democratic Alliance.

