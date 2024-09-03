the president of the African National Congress Youth League, Collen Malatji, extended an invite to the Economic Freedom fighters

he said the party should join the Government of National Unity because Floyd Shivambu, the party's former deputy president, left the party

South Africans roasted him, and some accused him of being an ineffective voice for the youth as the ANCYL president

Collen Malatji said the EFF should join the GNU. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatji, observed that Floyd Shivambu's departure from the Economic Freedom Fighters has given the party a reason to join the Government of National Unity and extended an invitation.

EFF must join GNU: Collen Malatji

According to IOL, the ANCYL president said the EFF should be invited again to the Government of National Unity because Shivambu left the party. He referred to him as a stumbling block and said because he did not like the ANC, the EFF could think of engaging the GNU.

The EFF's president Julius Malema previously slammed the Government of National Unity and accused the ANC of selling the liberation movement out. Malatji said Shivambu never joined the ANC proper but was only a member of the Youth League.

South Africans roast Malatji.

Netizens on Facebook grilled Malatji, and some questioned his advocacy for the youth.

Mabizana Mabizana Phaswana said:

"He is smoking his socks."

Bongumusa Shezii said:

"This maglasana is the most useless youth league president that could ever happen to the pensioner's party."

Josiah Nkambule said:

"He must speak for the youth. Nothing has happened in that department since we voted. Youth are still unemployed."

Archibald Mduduzi Jwara said:

"The ANCYL of late is as clueless as its mother body."

Tshepo tika Motaung said:

"This has Mbalula written all over it."

Collen Malatji calls on Ramaphosa to include young people in the cabinet

