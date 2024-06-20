The African National Congress's Youth League called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to diversify his cabinet

Youth League president Collen Malatjie demanded that the president appoint younger politicians to the cabinet

South Africans noted that the ANC no longer has the power to determine who is appointed to cabinet positions

Collen Malatji wants to see younger cabinet members. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League president wants to see younger faces occupying ministerial positions.

ANCYL president calls for youth in cabinet

According to TimesLIVE, ANCYL president Collen Malatji addressed the media during a press briefing on 20 June, saying that young people should rise to deputy minister and minister positions.

He lauded the inclusion of about 20 young people sworn in as Members of Parliament under the age of 35. He believed this was a positive step to ensure the country's leadership reflected the demographics.

Malatji also said that the ANCYL is prepared to oppose the proposal to reform the National Student Financial Aid Scheme into a tiered bursary and loan system.

"We will not allow any regression or the implementation of policies that undermine the hard-won gains of our democracy."

He also called on the government of national unity to pay attention to issues affecting the youth, including crime, unemployment and drug abuse.

South Africans hit back against Malatji

Netizens on Facebook opposed Malatji and reminded him of the ANC's alliance with the Democratic Alliance.

Mokone L Komane said

"Ramaphosa will only make announcements after the DA has decided."

SirAaron Sekulane said:

"Appointments will be made by Rupert after consultation with Zille."

Madimetja Johannes Mojapelo said:

"Dreaming, this one. Ramaphosa is there to please whites. I know what I say will touch the untouchables who do not want the truth. Eat humble pie and accept it."

Tony Ganas said:

"Ramaphosa will recycle the corrupt and criminal."

