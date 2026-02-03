Afrika Mayibuye Movement president Floyd Shivambu has sparked a social-media uproar after claiming in a viral interview that the EFF sabotaged Ekurhuleni’s sanitation system to protect a lucrative bucket.-toilet tenders

He alleged party leaders resisted abolishing the system because of personal business interests

The remarks have drawn backlash online, with many accusing Shivambu of being complicit while he was still EFF deputy president

Floyd Shivambu blames former EFF comrades for Ekurhukeni sanitation failures.

GAUTENG- A social-media storm has erupted after a video clip of Afrika Mayibuye Movement president Floyd Shivambu resurfaced online, with thousands reacting to his explosive claims about alleged sabotage inside his former party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The interview, with podcaster King David, released on 3 February 2026, has been widely shared, drawing both outrage and mockery from users.

Shivambu’s allegations

In the clip, Shivambu speaks about the period when the EFF was responsible for water and sanitation in the City of Ekurhuleni. He claims the party failed to eradicate bucket toilets despite having the power to do so, alleging that the dysfunctional system benefited certain leaders financially.

"We had an instruction that bucket toilets must be abolished in Ekurhuleni. The EFF was responsible for water and sanitation in the municipality. We could have started a process to remove bucket toilets and have a much more decent system,” Shivambu says.

He further says a leader expressed his reluctance to eradicate the system, stating,

“What are my children going to eat?"

Shivambu said it was then that he discovered that the person was involved in the tender for supplying bucket toilets to Ekurhuleni.

According to Shivambu, when he confronted the individual, the response was hostile: “What rubbish is this? Floyd wants to destroy my business.”

Social-media reaction

The remarks triggered fierce debate online. Some users accused Shivambu of trying to rewrite history, arguing that he was part of the EFF leadership when the alleged sabotage occurred.

@EdwardthembaSa said:

"He’s forgetting that he’s part of that sabotage. What he’s actually saying is that it didn’t after he left the eff…he’s a beneficiary of the water thank mafias."

@Desiree_Laverne wrote:

"These shameless criminals are so used to committing crimes that the crimes they committed yesterday are forgotten today.... but for the people who invested all their money into VBS, they will never forget."

@IsiKhokhelo stated:

"He was fine with it until he was outside the system himself. Respect us, please. Why waste our time with Floyd?"

@Hlarediahloga said:

"He was asked to open a case if he knew of any crime committed, but because he knows how to lie, he keeps on making statements and retracting."

@DerrickSeraga commented:

"Floyd can't dissociate himself with the EFF for anything wrong or right that happened in Ekurhuleni. Everything happened while he was still the deputy president of the EFF."

From the EFF to new political homes

Shivambu was a founding member and deputy president of the EFF, serving as one of Julius Malema’s closest allies for more than a decade. His shock resignation in 2024 signalled deep fractures within the party. At the time, he cited political differences and a desire to pursue a “broader revolutionary agenda”.

Soon after leaving the Red Berets, Shivambu briefly joined uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, aligning himself with former president Jacob Zuma. The relationship was short-lived, however, as internal disagreements over strategy and leadership reportedly led to his exit only months later.

In late 2025, Shivambu unveiled his own political formation, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, positioning it as a left-leaning alternative focused on economic justice and clean governance. The party has yet to test its support at the ballot box, but Shivambu has used media platforms to distance himself from both the EFF and MK Party while promising to expose wrongdoing he witnessed in the past.

Shivambu say EFF was protecting its business by failing to eradicate the bucket toilet system.

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hit back at former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, saying he must answer allegations linked to the VBS Mutual Bank corruption scandal before criticising the party and its leaders. In statements following Shivambu’s recent interview, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo accused him of having been sanctioned by Parliament for failing to disclose funds related to VBS and argued that he is “best placed to know” about corruption within the movement.

