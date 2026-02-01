Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi sparked debate after a photo showed him braiding a woman’s hair during a community visit

Some praised the gesture as hands-on leadership, while critics called it a publicity stunt amid water shortages, power cuts, crime, and crumbling roads

The incident highlights growing voter frustration with the ANC and its declining popularity

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's 'hair braiding' campaign photo has ignited an intense social media debate over electioneering.

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has sparked fierce debate after a photo circulated on 31 January 2026 showing him braiding a woman’s hair during a community visit.

Wearing an ANC T-shirt and surrounded by supporters, the premier sectioned the woman’s hair into cornrows and later posted the image with self-deprecating humour about his “starring” hairstyling skills as part of grassroots work ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.

The image,, taken in one of Gauteng’s informal settlements, was intended to showcase a leader engaging directly with residents. ANC backers said it reflected humility and a willingness to meet communities on their own terms, portraying Lesufi as a politician who is not afraid to roll up his sleeves.

However, the post quickly turned into a lightning rod for criticism. Many South Africans accused the premier of staging a publicity stunt while urgent problems in the province remain unresolved. Commenters pointed to persistent water shortages, frequent power cuts, escalating crime and crumbling roads as evidence that ordinary citizens need services rather than symbolic gestures.

Social media weighs in

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"There’s nothing you can do to make us vote ANC, even if y’all clean toilets. We are not changing our minds."

@Leanolarona_12 commented:

"I hate how performative y’all become when it’s time to win poor people’s votes, man… not a single ounce of conscience in sight."

@BeneathTheChair asked:

"Politicians are so out of touch, man. Do you realise how weird this looks?"

@SikhathiCharity stated:

"You can buy us bribery groceries or plait our hair. It won’t change anything for the ANC. Ons is gaatvol! You are not getting away with this one. We are booting you all corrupt criminals out."

@Media_Valentino commented:

"The only thing your manipulative door-to-door will help you lot with your heavy corrupt bellies achieve is losing some weight. You have definitely lost our trust, and with that, all the votes you used to exploit for your own selfish ambitions. You care zero about that poor lady."

Lesufi warns of the ANC's declining popularity.

Lesufi had previously warned his party of its waning popularity and loss of trust among South African citizens. He cautioned that the ANC is “sinking” unless it stops repeating past mistakes, urging members to adapt after the party’s poor performance in the 2024 general elections and loss of voter support.

The Gauteng Premier's post on X has invited social media users to comment on lack of trust in the ANC.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lesufi seemingly deactivated his X account, sparking online speculation that it may be linked to internal ANC tensions over his stance against the Government of National Unity or a viral video posted by a DA member alleging corruption involving a major housing project.

