South Africans have been warned about a suspected scam advertising teaching opportunities in Dubai, with officials and social media users urging caution

Clayson Monyela shared the warning on X, calling it a potential human trafficking risk and advising people not to engage

In a related alert, authorities also flagged a fake modelling agency, African Audition, which is accused of exploiting young women and girls under false pretences

South Africans have been warned to be vigilant after an alleged scam advertising teaching opportunities in Dubai for local graduates began circulating on social media on 28 January 2026. The warning was amplified by Clayson Monyela, DDG at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, who reshared a post on X cautioning that the opportunity appeared suspicious.

“This is a scam. Don’t fall for it. Warn others! #StopHumanTrafficking,” Monyela wrote, responding to a post by a woman who flagged concerns about the advert.

The warning comes amid growing concern over online recruitment schemes that allegedly target South Africans, particularly young people seeking work or opportunities abroad. Authorities and social media users have increasingly cautioned that vague job adverts, especially those promising overseas placements with little verifiable information, may be linked to human trafficking or exploitation.

Social media reaction

@DoreenMorris commented:

"I hate that these platforms have no standards, allowing for desperate people to be scammed, preyed upon and trafficked. Next thing we’re calling Clayson’s phone, begging for intervention and the perpetrators get off scot-free."

@NmabokelaNonoza said:

"So sad that we want to get out of the unemployment stats so bad. But there are more scams than jobs."

@lee_beaux stated:

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

@Terrencemaponya commented:

"All because the government isn't responsible for job creation."

@JohnMokwena_ said:

"People who promote this should be charged."

Authorities warn against fake modelling agency scam

In a separate but related warning, authorities and social media users raised alarms about an alleged fake modelling agency operating online under the name African Audition. The agency is accused of luring women and young girls under false pretences, offering supposed modelling or entertainment opportunities. According to a warning issued on 13 January 2026 by Crime Watch on X, a man identified as Ivo Suzee is alleged to be behind the operation. Reports claim the agency falsely presents itself as a legitimate modelling platform, using misleading online advertisements and promises of auditions to recruit victims.

Young woman shares experience of fake auditions

A young South African woman named Lerato Molelwang stepped forward to say she was exploited by an agency called Africa Agency. She claimed the group misled her with promises of legitimate casting or modelling opportunities before subjecting her to degrading treatment, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Her account has ignited a broader public debate and prompted alarm among online users about deceptive recruitment practices targeting young people.

Previously, Briefly News reported that another young woman came forward in a viral video alleging that a man claiming to represent African Casting manipulated and targeted her, using compliments and personal connections to lure her into modelling opportunities before things became suspicious. She described how he introduced himself after meeting on a dating site, was strategic in his approach, and made her travel long distances for meetings that felt off‑putting.

