Social media users couldn’t stop laughing after a man shared his humorous take on Curro Century City’s newly announced Woolworths tuckshop.

A man shared his hilarious take on Curro merging with Woolworths. Image: @ecks_ves

Source: TikTok

The school recently sent a message to parents and guardians announcing the exciting partnership.

According to Curro, the new tuckshop officially opens on Monday, 29 January 2026, offering a range of Primary and High School menu items. Learners can purchase items using bank cards or via the Karri App, and pre-orders are also available through the app.

The man who goes by the TikTok handle @ecks_ves’s comedic reaction quickly went viral online since it was January 25, 2026.

He jokingly exclaimed in the video, saying:

"Yoh, levels, levels! Kids carrying bank cards and Woolies tuckshop, not just a normal tuckshop with Aunt Jamie or our sisi there, Woolies tuckshop!"

The social media user @ecks_ves went on to imagine the luxurious offerings, adding,

"Those kids are gonna eat asparagus. They’re gonna say, ‘Ah, the tuckshop is gonna feed me food that’s gonna make me get 100% in my tests.’ I’m pretty sure there’s a nutritionist there, with a card. They are tapping, they are tapping."

Continuing with his playful commentary, he quipped:

"He auntie, can I get a croissant with salami?’ It’s nice there. You know, in life, other people are living, we are accompanying them, but at the same time, live your own life. Don’t look at these things in a bad way. Ah, Curro, you are doing the things, man."

He laughed as he described the students’ likely meals: "I’m sure they have starters for a small break. They’ll be like, ‘I want caviar.’ One second they’re eating salads, green, green salads, fresh lettuce, crispy lettuce, not lethargic lettuce."

Social media users were quick to react to the video, sharing emojis and comments reflecting their amusement at his energetic and playful take. Many noted that his humorous observations perfectly captured the contrast between ordinary school tuckshops and the upscale offerings of Curro’s new Woolies partnership.

The clip served as a lighthearted reminder of how something as simple as a school tuckshop can spark widespread laughter online.

SA is entertained by the Curro and Woolies tuckshop

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man’s commentary, saying:

Mfanafuthifuthizu said:

"But you won't see even 1 student at the national top achievers awards from Curro."

Sudiamond0 expressed:

"Meanwhile, thina we are eating tin fish with a ruler ekasi."

Carrol Sontaba replied:

"This is not a school, it’s a business 😂."

Buhle stated:

"Woolies is not expensive, guys."

SthandwaSamaNjinji commented:

"Planned kids 🙌."

Watch the video below:

