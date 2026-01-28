A South African woman and her daughter went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of their matching two-piece sets from a local retailer

In a video shared on TikTok, the duo could not contain their laughter as they tried on outfits that appeared overly oversized

Social media users were left in stitches by the pair's contagious laughter, while others were divided over the price of the sets

Fashion hauls typically highlight the latest trends, but one creator’s video gained traction for its comedic timing after it was shared on January 27, 2026.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @matsatsitshepi, showing her and her daughter at their local Foschini, attempting to model matching white sets, only to be overcome by a fit of silent laughter.

In the footage, the pair struggled to stand straight while looking at themselves in the mirror, noting how the clothes looked big on both of them. Despite the clothing fail, the mother jokingly captioned the clip by motivating others to head to the store to purchase the sets.

The family’s Foschini fashion fail

The outfits, which retail for R1,400, became a point of contention in the comment section as the video reached massive views after the mom, TikTok user @matsatsitshepi, jokingly asked her followers to rate the clothes on them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA weighs in on price and contagious laughter

The clip gained 629K views and drew over 1.6K comments from entertained social media users. Many viewers were in stitches over the duo’s bond, saying their laughter was contagious. Some were shocked by the cost, noting that the sets were slightly overpriced. One user hilariously commented that she was trying her best not to laugh so her husband wouldn't think she had forgiven him for an argument.

User @Miss T said:

"I'm laughing along with you guys 😂."

User @merlin01tebonale commented:

"I'm trying so hard not to laugh because my husband will think I forgave him 😂😂."

User @NY_CINGO🇿🇦 shared:

"Don’t buy it 😭."

User @Lunga Nyoni commented:

"I saw this in one of the malls, and I loved the pants until I saw the top 😂. It just doesn’t make sense, but I bet someone will look good on it. Mommy is better, but not the daughter 😭."

User @sweet__sunflower06 shared:

"Please! It would have been cute, but the way you’re laughing 😂 it is now it’s hilarious 😂."

User @Cayleigh_2008 joked:

"Don’t follow trends 🤣, you see now! You look like you’re wearing pyjamas and ran out of a hospital 😂. Don’t do that again."

User @Thembisile Tshabalala said:

"My niece and I are like this all the time. We're always laughing. I miss her (gosh, the way we always fight though) asillwi asilwi nkosi yam 😭."

