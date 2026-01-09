“Shein Must Sponsor You”: Woman Shows Shein Clothes on Her Hourglass Figure vs Website, SA Wowed
- A fashion enthusiast captured the attention of thousands after sharing a transparent review of her recent Shein online shopping deliveries
- The viral clip was shared on TikTok on January 8, 2026, where viewers admired the various outfits and praised the creator for her candid feedback on sizing
- Social media users flooded the comments to ask for product codes while complimenting the woman on how the clothes fit her silhouette
A fashion lover sparked a massive conversation online after giving a raw and honest look at her latest wardrobe addictions from Shein.
The video was shared on TikTok by @simthelotus and garnered huge engagement as followers watched her navigate the hits and misses of her delivery.
The shopping experience clip filmes at home begins with a gorgeous purple dress that fits perfectly in the front but sits too high in the back, though the creator decided to fix it rather than return the item. She then showcases a black two-piece set, which lacks the stretch of a white version she already owns, followed by a stretchy jumpsuit that, unfortunately, turned out to be see-through.
Honest feedback on fabric and fit keeps viewers hooked
The woman, TikTok user @simthelotus’s review included a garment she compared to a hospital patient's outfit and a pair of denims that she hopes to fit into within three months. While an oversized top and a breathable shirt inspired by a model were highlights, another jumpsuit proved to be a disappointment due to a sizing error that left her back and bottom exposed. All the clothes were shown with pictures of the models wearing the clothes, but looking even better on her.
SA loves the woman’s Shein haul
The online community was highly impressed with the shopping haul and shared their favourite looks in the comments section. A large number of viewers picked the first dress and the last jumpsuit as the best items of the lot. Some claimed her body made the clothes look even more interesting and expressed worry that the items might not look the same on different figures. Others thanked her for the post and asked for the specific shopping codes so they could order the same pieces.
User @KIRABO CINDY asked:
"You look stunning 🥰. What size did you get the black jumpsuit in, please?"
User @Gee shared:
"All the clothes are good on you because you were perfectly made. You are pretty."
User @Luyanda.uthando commented:
"Yhooo mama, that body is to die for😩. That first dress was made for you😭."
User @YT: Nomfundo Ngwenya said:
"@shein must continue to sponsor you, love your hauls❤️."
User @Hilda advised:
"The top with lace at the bottom would be nice when worn with a pair of capri pants and heels. 😭 I’m also getting it."
User @Choobebs said:
"Love that you’re posting more. I've been here for a while ❤️!"
Watch the TikTok video below:
