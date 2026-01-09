“Don’t Trust This”: Afrikaner Woman Amazed by Advanced Transport Experience in the US, SA Divided
- A South African woman left social media users stunned after sharing her experience riding in a vehicle with an empty driver’s seat
- The clip was shared on Facebook in mid-December 2025, where hundreds reacted to the advanced technology and the riders’ excitement during their trip
- Social media users shared mixed views regarding the safety of self-driving cars and the potential impact on human employment, while others were impressed
An Afrikaans woman visiting the United States of America captured the attention of thousands after documenting a futuristic transport experience.
The video was shared on Facebook by Vanessa Botha and garnered massive views, along with 161 comments from an online audience, who debated whether the cars were a good or bad idea.
The video begins with Vanessa standing outside with two other people as they watch a taxi approach their street. She mentioned to her companions that she would shortly reveal the price before they all proceeded to the taxi once it stopped on the side of the road. Facebook user Vanessa Botha noted that the car had no driver while complimenting its aesthetic beauty.
The trio experiences futuristic travel in an autonomous car
The trio climbed inside the car and watched as the empty driver's seat remained vacant while the ride started. The woman and the man seated in front filmed the spinning steering wheel, expressing their excitement as the car cruised toward the destination. A few seconds into the journey, the car made a loud beeping sound and instructed all passengers to buckle their seatbelts.
SA debates the need for self-driving taxis
The clip gained 152K views, and many comments from an online community that shared diverse perspectives on the trio’s experience. Many viewers expressed shock at the sight of a self-driving car. Some suggested that the technology was a great idea that would potentially end road accidents caused by human error. Others, however, were totally against the innovation and raised concerns that a reliance on robots would take away jobs from people. One user pointed out that these cars have been known to freeze during power outages and mentioned a specific incident that occurred in San Francisco.
User @Renee Quickfall said:
"I'd like to see that car drive on SA roads with Quantum taxis."
User @Chana-dee Momberg shared:
"That is insane."
User @Elizabeth Szabo commented:
"During power outages, these cars freeze. San Francisco outages had a whole fleet of them stranded with passengers inside. Not cool."
User @Brian Clive Vorster added:
"Awesome, no more drunk driving!"
User @Diann T Jones asked:
"No, thanks, I don't trust this. In a perfect world, it would be great, but can it see ahead when an accident is about to happen?"
User @Gavin Kirchoff said:
"The car should not start driving until all safety belts are fastened."
Watch the Facebook reel below:
