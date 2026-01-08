A short clip from a township commute turned into a wider conversation about everyday transport and how much people are willing to overlook to get from A to B

The video struck a nerve because it reflected a normalised experience, blending humour with quiet concern about safety and reliability

The viral TikTok video highlighted how informal transport remains essential despite its visible challenges

One familiar ride exposed how South Africans laugh through realities they live with daily, using humour to soften experiences that are often uncomfortable but unavoidable. What looked like entertainment quickly reflected how normalised risk has become in everyday life.

The picture showed a blue venture. Image: PapaLindo Mbhele

Source: Facebook

A video showing the condition of a local township transport vehicle sparked laughter and concern online after being shared by TikTok user @bra.lucky.malaza on 27 December 2025. The clip was filmed in Soshanguve and featured a man showcasing a venture, a common form of informal public transport used in many townships. What caught attention was the vehicle’s condition, including a hammer being used in place of a proper gear lever and visible signs that the car may not be roadworthy.

Informal transport systems play a major role in South Africa, especially in townships where access to formal public transport is limited. Ventures, taxis and similar vehicles are often relied on for work, school and errands. However, concerns around roadworthiness and passenger safety remain ongoing. With many operators struggling to afford maintenance due to fuel prices and rising costs, vehicles are sometimes kept on the road longer than recommended. This creates a difficult balance between economic survival and public safety.

Soshanguve local transport safety concerns

The video highlighted how the vehicle operates despite its mechanical state, raising questions about safety for daily passengers. The video also spread quickly because it reflected a reality many South Africans recognise instantly. The humour came from how casually the mechanical issues were presented, while the concern came from knowing people use these vehicles daily. The hammer gear became a talking point, symbolising both resilience and risk in township transport.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi responded with laughter mixed with genuine worry to user @bra.lucky.malaza's video. Many joked about surviving similar rides, while others questioned whether such vehicles should be allowed on the road. The clip highlighted how humour is often used to cope with everyday challenges.

The screenshot on the left showed a hammer gear. Image: @bra.lucky.malaza

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Xsxu said:

“Lol, you know some people can really do anything if they put their minds to it.”

Nature_Hard:

“Where is the R and 12345?”

JUNIOR JR:

“It’s giving Orange farm. 😂”

Bra Bongani:

“Nge road rage, this is a weapon. 😂”

✓twilight*:

“Hay, Welcome to SA.😅”

AngelKhoza:

“Sobonana emathuneni fr”

Andy shared:

“How is it looking after being with Mbali?”

Ritazulu wrote:

“Is that… is that a hammer? 😭😭 Aowa bakithi.”

Glazed Kitty wrote:

“And somehow you'll never catch an accident. 😭🤚🏾”

Mr Version 2 said:

“Technologia.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to vehicle safety

A taxi driver was arrested in Newcastle during a road safety operation on 28 December 2025, prompting reactions.

Gauteng Traffic Police intensified road safety operations as holiday travellers return to the province, prompting reactions.

A local content creator attended the launch of the new Cherry Tiggo 9 and filmed a shocking display of its safety features.

Source: Briefly News