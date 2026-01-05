Gauteng Traffic Police has intensified road safety operations as holiday travellers return to the province

Authorities have warned of stricter actions against reckless driving and alcohol-related offences

Officials have appealed to motorists, passengers, and pedestrians to remain vigilant and comply with traffic regulations

GAUTENG - Gauteng Traffic Police, working alongside other law enforcement agencies, have announced plans to scale up road safety operations as the festive season comes to a close and large numbers of people begin returning to the province.

Officers will take firm action

According to Arrive Alive, authorities expect a surge in traffic on major routes leading into Gauteng over the next few days. In anticipation, law enforcement has deployed additional patrols, established roadblocks, and increased high-visibility policing to discourage dangerous driving, limit road crashes, and reduce fatalities.

Officials have appealed to motorists, passengers, and pedestrians to remain vigilant and comply with traffic regulations. Police warned that officers will take firm action against driving under the influence, excessive speeding, reckless or negligent driving, and jaywalking, which continue to be among the primary causes of serious accidents and deaths on the province’s roads. The Gauteng Department of Community Safety said that lawlessness will not be tolerated, and offenders will face arrest or fines.

Experience heavy congestion

Traffic authorities have identified several routes expected to experience heavy congestion as travellers head back into Gauteng. These include the N3 from KwaZulu-Natal, the N1 from Limpopo into Pretoria, the N4 from Emalahleni towards Pretoria, the N12 between Potchefstroom and Johannesburg, and the N1 from Bloemfontein towards Johannesburg.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety conveyed condolences to families and friends who lost loved ones in road-related incidents during the festive period. The department also extended well wishes to those recovering from injuries sustained in crashes, emphasising that many of these incidents could have been avoided. Authorities urged all road users to take responsibility and contribute to safer travel conditions.

Traffic authorities have raised an alarm over the number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during the festive period. In Johannesburg, metro police recorded more than 170 drunk-driving arrests since 22 December 2025, while Western Cape traffic officers arrested 73 motorists for the same offence over the same period.

A multi-vehicle collision on the N2 at the Kei Cuttings, between East London and Butterworth, claimed the life of an infant. Four other people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The three-month-old baby died after a VW Polo lost control on a wet road and collided with a bakkie and a Mercedes-Benz sedan travelling in the opposite direction.

At least seven people died in a fatal crash on the N12 near Ogies and Emalahleni on Monday morning, 8 December 2025. The crash involved a sedan and a light delivery vehicle. Early information indicates that one of the vehicles veered into oncoming traffic, causing the collision. According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, there were no survivors of the fatal crash.

