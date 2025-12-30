Traffic officials are concerned about the high number of arrests made for driving under the influence of alcohol

Metro police arrested more than 170 individuals for drunk driving in Johannesburg

Officials in the Western Cape arrested more than 73 people for driving under the influence of alcohol

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Metro police made more than 170 arrests for drunk driving on Johannesburg roads. Image: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic authorities have raised an alarm over the number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during the festive period.

Driving under the influence of alcohol

In Johannesburg, metro police recorded more than 170 drunk-driving arrests since 22 December 2025, while Western Cape traffic officers arrested 73 motorists for the same offence over the same period.

Western Cape mobility department spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the loss of 34 lives in just one week highlighted the devastating consequences of irresponsible behaviour on the roads. She emphasised that road safety depends largely on individual choices, including avoiding drinking and driving, obeying speed limits, and remaining alert to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate conducted the NenzaniLaEzweni Operation, resulting in the arrest of 226 motorists as part of efforts to enforce traffic laws and improve road safety across the province. The operation also resulted in the issuance of 80 speeding fines totalling R40,000, six summonses totalling R5,300, and charges amounting to R15,800.

34 People were killed in one week. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

More drunk driving-related stories

A senior government official has found out the hard way that no one is above the law. The official, who can’t be named until he has appeared in court, was arrested after he was caught driving drunk. The official was nabbed by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). According to the KZN Department of Transport, the official, who is employed at a provincial government department, attempted to evade arrest. He sped away in the State vehicle but was nabbed following a dramatic high-speed chase.

A police officer based in De Aar, Northern Cape, has landed in hot water after a head-on collision with a civilian. The man was arrested for allegedly getting drunk and causing an accident while driving an SAPS van. The incident was caught on camera by bystanders and has since spread like wildfire on social media. According to police, the SAPS is investigating the incident and confirmed that the officer in question was arrested.

Traffic officers arrested for drunk driving

Briefly News reported that two South African Police Service officers were arrested in August 2025 for drunk driving.

The officers from KwaZulu-Natal were four and six times over the alcohol limit, respectively, and were arrested during a roadblock. The police officers were off duty when they were arrested. One officer was from Port Edward and was arrested after he was found with alcohol of 1.05 milligrams per litre.

