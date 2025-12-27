Seven people tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Seven people died in a head‑on collision between two cars on the N4 toll road. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - Seven people lost their lives after two vehicles collided head-on on the N4 toll road between Machadodorp and Belfast in Mpumalanga early on Saturday morning, 27 December 2025.

7 Killed in car crash

One other passenger survived the crash but sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Belfast for treatment. Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie indicated that early findings suggest reckless overtaking and high speed may have contributed to the crash. He warned that travelling at night poses added risks due to reduced visibility.

Macie again appealed to motorists to drive responsibly, particularly on long-distance trips, and encouraged drivers to rest regularly. He emphasised that road users share responsibility for preventing avoidable tragedies and saving lives.

Other vehicle accidents in South Africa

An early-morning bus crash on the N1 in the Free State left three people dead and more than 70 injured on Monday, 22 December 2025. The incident occurred at around 1:50 am, about 20 kilometres from Edenburg toward Bloemfontein. According to Sipho Towa, chairperson of Road Incident Management Systems, the bus was overloaded, carrying more passengers than its legal capacity of 70 and was towing a trailer. Emergency services quickly attended to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, including National District Hospital in Bloemfontein, Albert Nzula District Hospital in Trompsburg, Pelonomi Hospital, and Botshabelo District Hospital.

Limpopo police have opened an investigation into a fatal collision on the N1-25 near Tobias that claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Friday19 December 2025. The crash happened shortly after midday when two vehicles collided head-on, triggering a multi-vehicle accident. Early findings suggest that unsafe overtaking and reckless driving may have contributed to the incident. Three people sustained injuries in the crash, which led to the temporary closure of the road to allow emergency services to assist and clear the scene.

The Western Cape government reported that nearly 30 people lost their lives on the province’s roads during the first week of the festive season. According to the province’s Mobility Department, 28 fatalities occurred in 21 separate accidents between 1 and 7 December 2025. Pedestrians were the most affected group, with 12 deaths recorded, followed by 10 passengers, three drivers, two motorists, and one cyclist.

Johannesburg taxi industry signs pledge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the taxi industry in Johannesburg embarked on a safety campaign where they promised to conduct themselves safely on the roads.

Taxi associations and taxi drivers signed a pledge on 18 December 2025 to obey the rules of the road during the festive season. SANTACO's Gauteng spokesperson, Sabata Mbobo, said that SANTACO will work to ensure that passengers and other motorists will be safe. He said that passengers were not allowed to drink alcohol while travelling. He said passengers are uncontrollable and tend to stop drivers in unauthorised areas for rest stops.

