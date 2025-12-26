Thirteen passengers injured when a minibus taxi overturned near Mandlankala, Empangeni

Seven passengers required advanced life-support treatment at the crash scene

Investigations ongoing into recent festive season accidents causing multiple injuries and fatalities

Christmas day crash leaves 13 injured in Empangeni. Image: KZPA

A major traffic incident on the B10 road towards Mandlankala, outside Empangeni, left several commuters injured on Thursday afternoon after a public transport vehicle overturned.

According to KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services, emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly after 15:00, when their dispatch centre received reports of a serious collision involving a minibus taxi. Paramedics rushed to the scene and found the taxi lying on its side after reportedly losing control while transporting passengers home.

How many were injured?

A triage area was immediately set up as emergency personnel assessed all 15 occupants who had been travelling in the vehicle. Seven people sustained serious injuries and required advanced life-support treatment at the scene before being stabilised. A further six passengers suffered minor injuries, including cuts, bruises, and shock, and were treated accordingly.

Several ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for further medical care. Authorities were also on site to manage the scene and begin investigations. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.

Christmas Day accident kills two in Limpopo.

Two people lost their lives and several others were injured following a serious collision between a bus and a truck on the N1 near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Christmas Day.

The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning when the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

Seven passengers were injured in the crash and were attended to by emergency services before being transported to Siloam Hospital and Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment. Authorities responded to the scene to manage traffic and begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The cause of the collision had not yet been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Festive season crashes in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal claimed over five lives and left several others injured. Image: Reza Estakrian/ Getty Images

Two accident-related incidents during the festive season

In previous news, Briefly reported that Limpopo police are investigating a deadly crash on the N1-25 near Tobias that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl on Friday, 19 December 2025.

The collision occurred shortly after midday when two vehicles crashed head-on, setting off a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that reckless driving and unsafe overtaking may have played a role in the accident.

Three people were injured, with one occupant of a Volkswagen sedan in critical condition. Two passengers in a Mercedes-Benz sustained serious and moderate injuries, while others suffered minor injuries. The road was temporarily closed as emergency services attended the scene.

A tragic multi-vehicle crash on the N2 in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, on 19 December 2025 claimed the lives of four people.

The accident involved four vehicles, with reports indicating that one vehicle attempting to overtake another collided with oncoming traffic, triggering the crash. Two other individuals sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities closed the affected section of the road while emergency teams managed the scene. Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

