A decomposed female body found buried in a shallow grave in Voggelfontein near Bethlehem has led Free State SAPS to open a murder investigation

A post-mortem revealed the victim suffered multiple fatal stab wounds, while forensic tests are underway to confirm her identity

Police are also probing a missing person case reported in the area in October 2025 as a possible link

Police have made progress in the case where a body was found in a shallow grave near Bethlehem. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BETHLEHEM – The Free State South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been conducted on a decomposed body discovered buried in a shallow grave in an open field in the Voggelfontein area near Bethlehem on 21 December 2025.

The post-mortem revealed that the deceased was a female who sustained multiple fatal stab wounds. Following these findings, police have officially opened a murder investigation.

Further forensic tests will be conducted on individuals who have come forward claiming the remains, to establish the biological identity of the deceased. Investigators are also examining a missing person case reported in October 2025 in the Voggelfontein area, which may be linked to this discovery.

How was the body found?

The body was initially discovered on Saturday, 21 December 2025, at approximately 07:00, when an initiation schoolteacher was cutting and collecting firewood in the area. He noticed a shallow grave with what appeared to be human body parts protruding from the ground and immediately alerted the police.

Upon arrival, officers observed a human leg protruding from the grave. The remains were subsequently exhumed and transported to a government mortuary for further examination.

At this stage, the identities of both the deceased and the suspects involved remain unknown.

This discovery comes amid a series of gruesome cases involving decomposed bodies across South Africa, raising public concern.

Double Murder in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are investigating a double murder after two decomposed female bodies were found inside a home in KaMagugu, near the Mbombela CBD, on 17 December 2025. Neighbours reported swarms of flies around the windows and a strong, unpleasant odour emanating from the property. After failing to contact the two women, family members alerted police.

Provincial police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane confirmed that the victims, aged 64 and 20, were murdered. It remains unclear whether any belongings were taken from the residence.

SAPS worryingly continue to discover decomposing bodies buried in shallow graves and houses throughout the country.Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the decomposed bodies of a woman and her child were found at a home in Ntha near Lindley on 31 December 2024. Neighbours reported a terrible smell and flies, prompting police to investigate. Officers found the bodies after peering through the windows, as no one answered the door. One suspect has been arrested. Post-mortem examinations were still pending to determine the cause of death.

In a similar incident, Briefly reported that the SAPS in Pretoria discovered a burnt body at the Watloo Train Station in Silverton, east of Pretoria, on 4 August 2025. This was the fourth body found burned in the area between June and July 2025, sparking fears of a serial killer. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that no arrests had been made, but a dedicated task team was investigating the murders and following leads to trace the perpetrators.

Source: Briefly News