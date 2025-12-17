Police are investigating after two decomposed female bodies were discovered inside a KaMagugu home near Mbombela CBD

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell and swarms of flies at the property

The provincial police confirmed that the victims, aged 64 and 20, were murdered

Police discovered the bodies of two women in a house in Mpumalanga. Image: Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA- Mpumalanga police are investigating a double murder following they discovered of two decomposed female bodies inside a home in KaMagugu, near the Mbombela CBD, on 17 December 2025.

According to SABC News, the horrifying discovery came after neighbours noticed swarms of flies around the windows and detected a strong, unpleasant odour emanating from the property.

In a post on X, SABC News shared an interview with neighbour Mduduzi Mokoena, who described the gruesome scene.

"What happened has horrified us. This morning I was with the gardener, and we smelled a foul odour. When we looked over at the neighbour’s house, we saw flies on the window. As we looked around the house, we saw that the flies were in every room," he said

After the neighbours’ failed attempts to reach the homeowner and her daughter, the homeowner’s brother arrived. Upon assessing the scene, he notified the police.

Mokoena described the deceased, a woman who kept to herself and rarely went outside

"We'd often see the daughter outside cleaning. What a bubbly soul who loved to laugh—so we are quite shocked at this incident," he said.

Provincial police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane confirmed that the victims were aged 64 and 20. Ndubane added that initial investigations indicate the women were murdered, though it remains unclear whether any belongings were taken from the residence.

The discovery has left many South Africans in shock, with social media buzzing over the high rate of violence in the country, further exacerbating concerns.

South Africans reacted to the gruesome news

@LoverOAGS said:

"Mara this country is hell. Bad news all day everyday, imagine the ones that don’t land on the news? Yoh this ain’t it."

@khebeqe stated:

"Crime in South Africa is getting out of control- the GNU is failing to deal with criminals directly."

@JobeSpeaks remarked:

"This is the fourth murder case I’ve seen today alone! We are living in a mafia state, this is a warzone."

@popefranci56915 said:

"ANC has dismally failed to protect our women and children."

@ShazieMidb commented:

"Another day, another tragedy … When will the authorities stop treating South Africa like a ticking time bomb? Law & order is failing everywhere—Mpumalanga, COJ, North West… how many more lives must be lost before action is taken?"

The murder had South Africans comment about the grim reality of GBV in the country and calling back to the time when South African women protested, spurred on by the high rates of gender based violence and femicide in the country.

The police have are investigating two counts of murder. Image: SAPS/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Protesters raised awareness for GBVF

South Africans took to the streets over a month ago as the country held different pro tests to call for an urgent response to the GBV crisis in the country. Protests at the union building captured women lying down for 15 minutes, highlighting the 15 minutes a woman is killed in South Africa. The protest action, planned towards the G20 summit, held in Johannesburg, aimed to call for immediate attention to an issue that affects families nationwide.

Previous Briefly News articles on crime and murder

Previously, Briefly News reported that police arrested a man in the Free State after two decomposed bodies were discovered in a house. The victims, believed to be a mother and daughter visiting the girl’s father in Lindley, were found on 31 December 2024, around 10 pm. Officers noticed one body through a window, covered with a blanket, and discovered a second body belonging to a child.

In another case, police discovered the burned body of a woman in Pretoria on 4 August 2025 at the Waterloo Train Station in Silverton. The community feared a serial killer, as this was the fourth burned body found in the area. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that three other burned bodies had been discovered between June and July 2025.

Source: Briefly News