South Africa Mourns: Father Reflects on Dreams Shattered by Tragic Vaal Crash
- The father of one of the victims of the Vaal crash took to the stage during a memorial service for the school kids
- He went into detail about the last update that he received about his daughter, and it sent waves of emotion across South Africa
- The loving father opened up about the major loss he suffered following the deadly accident on 19 January 2026
A man who is the father of one of the 14 children who passed away in the Vaal crash spoke out. The doting father further gave people a heartbreaking update during the memorial service.
South Africans were moved following the deadly crash in Vaal, and the reactions of some of the parents touched the nation. Hearing from one of the fathers at the memorial service shed light on how tragic the car crash was.
In a clip on TikTok by @newsnexussa, a man said he was the father of one of the children, Sakgwathi, who died in the Vaal crash. He said he got news of his daughter's death in the morning after she was rushed to the hospital. He asked God why, although he is now angry at God. He addressed the kids: "May your souls rest in peace." The loving dad reflected that his daughter was to turn 17, finish matric and hopefully go to university. The doting father lamented:
"We expected a lot from Sakgwathi, now those dreams are shattered."
Watch the video of the grieving father below:
South Africa stunned by Vaal crash
Many people thought that the video of the father's address was heartfelt. Online users were touched by the tribute. Read people's comments below:
Busie S ❤️💞🤗 commented:
"I'm so sorry family, hello, this is painful yhooo nkosiyam 😭💔🙏"
Kea B was touched by the memorial:
"God's will is so painful. Our hearts hold the memories, and our faith lets us know we will meet again. May the soul of our dear daughter rest in perfect peace. Be Comforted."
Innocentia Mashego wrote:
"Eish as a mother sins that accident I never slept but what I like all the parents that lost their kids they are praying warriors God is faithful may he keep on giving them comfort Esaya 43 Amen."
pumpu added:
"We plan, and He decides🙏May their beautiful soul rest in eternal peace😭🙏"
Licry_official 🤴🏾 applauded the strong dad:
"This man is very strong! He reminds me of my father! Strong man! Rest In Peace sagwati! 🕊❤️"
𝔃𝓮𝓮_𝓬𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓸𝓼𝓱𝓮 commented:
"These families are so strong, and they believe in God so much 🥹"
Thusi said:
"They need platform to talk about their kids maybe that's how dey gonna heal.. Modimo aba etse hantle 🙏"
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za