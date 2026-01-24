The Vaal crash that took the lives of more than 10 children left South Africans in mourning, and one of the parents of the victims recently spoke out

The car accident that claimed school children's lives included moments when people saw distraught parents, and one of them addressed the nation

The heartbroken mother of one of the Vaal crash victims shared a heartwarming tribute to her late daughter

South African got to hear from one of the parents, who lost her child in the Vaal crash. Many people were heartbroken following footage of a woman who was identified by her red dress when she was in mourning.

The accident which happened on 19 January 2026 left South Africans up in arms. The nation saw footage of parents in this scene when they discovered the untimely death of their children.

A video on TikTok by @annancy85 showed a woman at the memorial service for the Vaal crash victims on 23 January 2026. She identified herself as the mother in the red dress who was trending following her heartbreaking loss. She fondly remembered her child saying she was a prayer warrior. The grieving mother also quoted a Bible verse about coping through difficult times. During her speech, the mother also chastised people who recorded her in a vulnerable moment, saying they labelled her as the woman in the red dress. She said:

"We were grieving and some were making content."

Watch the video of the woman who wore the red dress below:

South Africa feels for Vaal crash victim's mom

Many people agree that the video of the mother sharing her memories of her child was heartbreaking. Online users flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and condolences. Read the comments below:

Hlubikazi 👸 shared words of comfort:

"We thank God for strengthening you, as mothers, have been praying that God heals you and comforts you, Love and light Sisi ❤🫂"

Nosiphephelo was touched to see the grieving mom:

"Yoooo🥺 yoooh I’ve been worried about her. May God continue to give her strength."

Ibeenmally remembered her grief:

"If she did not express herself on that day, she wasn’t going to be this strong ♥️♥️♥️we are learning so much from her ♥️"

Samantha Maharaj did not want the woman to be offended:

"People called you the lady in red...not as disrespect but as to identitfy you. We sympathize with you. Our heart went out to you. Please dont be offended."

123 felt for the woman:

"The lady in red😭😭the nation was crying with you 😭"

Lzt join virtual hug challenge added:

"The lady in Red,is now the sunshine lady, just like a 🌻 follow the sun.yoyre turning your face to God. may God be with you, beautiful 🌻"

