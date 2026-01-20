A prominent motivational speaker moved South Africans to tears after sharing her heartbreak over the loss of thirteen school learners near Johannesburg

The clip was shared on TikTok, where the creator discussed the devastating collision between a taxi and a truck that occurred in the Vaal

Social media users expressed deep sorrow, with some parents even questioning whether they should continue using school transport for their children

A YouTuber sat in her car while sharing her deep sorrow over the loss of 13 school children. Image: Madam Speaker

Source: Facebook

A motivational speaker and YouTuber shared a moving message following a devastating road tragedy that claimed the lives of thirteen school children on January 19 2026.

The video was shared on TikTok by @madam___speaker and garnered 456K views along with 40K likes from a grieving digital community.

The creator recorded the message from her car just hours after the accident involving a taxi and a truck had been reported. She explained that while she has experienced many painful things, nothing compares to the suffering the parents of those learners are currently facing. The woman specifically mentioned being broken by the sight of a mother in a red dress who lost two children and had to be restrained by officials at the scene.

Calls for families after devastating Vaal collision

The content creator stated that she would not wish such agony on her worst enemy and expressed her belief that parents may never truly recover from such a loss. TikTok user @madam_speaker noted that because the tragedy was recorded, it will remain a permanent and painful reminder for the families for the rest of their lives. She concluded her message by asking her followers to keep the affected parents in their prayers during this difficult journey.

Viewers called for prayers for the families and admitted the details of the tragedy were too much to bear. Image: Madam Speaker

Source: Facebook

SA is heartbroken by the Vaal taxi tragedy

The video gained massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with overwhelming sadness. Many viewers admitted they could not bring themselves to watch the video of the accident because it was too painful. Some discussed the horror of parents losing more than one child at once and wondered how those families would manage to cope. Others expressed a growing fear for the safety of their own children and mentioned they were considering taking them out of school transport services.

User @DollyMageza commented:

"I'm struggling to even watch videos of this accident; it’s too painful."

User @Wendyk said:

"One mom lost two, and another mom lost three."

User @DAISY PROPERTY PRACTITIONER added:

"I'm even thinking of stopping my child from school transportation 💔😭."

User @Lucretia commented:

"I lost my son in an accident, and I witnessed the accident happening. I feel for every single parent. It's been 3years 8 months, and every single night I cry before I fall asleep 😭."

User @Khadjo shared:

"We will never recover as a country."

User @Ausi-Omotona said:

"So sad 😩."

Watch the TikTok video here.

Source: Briefly News