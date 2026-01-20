A churchgoer stunned the internet after filming the moment a bird unexpectedly swooped down to attack her in a township

The clip was shared on TikTok on January 18 2026, showing the young lady walking through the streets of Pretoria before being attacked from behind

Social media users expressed deep concern and debated whether the encounter carried a spiritual meaning or was simply animal behaviour

A young woman in Pretoria was filmed reacting in shock after a black bird struck her from behind. Image: @misskay30

Source: TikTok

A young woman’s peaceful walk to a Sunday service took a terrifying turn when a bird targeted her in a viral video.

The video was shared on TikTok by @misskay30 and garnered 163K views and nearly 2K comments from a startled online audience.

The video features the young lady walking through her Pretoria township while recording a selfie video on her way to church. A black bird flying above her made a loud sound as it passed, prompting her to turn and look at it briefly before continuing her journey.

The bird launches an aggressive strike

The bird turned around and came back toward TikTok user @misskay30 in an aggressive manner. It emitted a loud sound before heading straight for her head from behind and making physical contact. Shocked by the sudden strike, the woman let out a scream and called out the name of Jesus. She held her head in disbelief while looking in the direction where the bird had flown, though she continued her journey to the church service despite the fright.

Viewers were stunned and praised the woman for her quick reaction and for keeping her faith during the frightening moment. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA is stunned by the mysterious bird attack

The clip gained massive views, and comments from an online community reacted with a mixture of fear and curiosity as they debated the potential meaning of the encounter. Many viewers analysed the bird's actions, with some linking the attack to a sign of negative energies or bad luck. Some viewers argued over whether the bird was a crow or a magpie, noting how these specific species are known to behave aggressively around humans during certain seasons. Other users felt relieved that she called on the name of Jesus during the attack, suggesting that her faith would protect her if the bird was carrying any bad spirits.

User @El Patron said:

"A crow is a very intelligent bird. Something is wrong. It is trying to pass a message."

User @Lerato shared:

"That would have been reason enough for me to go back home 😭."

User @Ray_light_sun commented:

"It’s a magpie- they’re very aggressive. It could’ve been your hair that ticked them off. They could’ve thought it was food or a threat. Hope you had a lovely day at church, love."

User @Sage added:

"It probably has eggs or babies close by. That is its way of protecting them."

User @ranster commented:

"Whatever the bird symbolises won't happen because you have called the name that is above all names. The name of Jesus."

User @user4663224678774222 said:

"Let's pray."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about animals

A little girl's beautiful interaction with a variety of birds, including a tiny hummingbird, captured the hearts of many social media users.

A rare, highly paying conservation opportunity in the Scottish Highlands captured the attention of thousands of South Africans on social media who debated the move to the country.

A village woman was filmed running for her life after being chased by an angry rooster while grabbing another chicken.

Source: Briefly News