A concerned content creator called for a return to traditional values and respect following the circulation of insensitive AI-generated content regarding a recent tragedy.

His video was shared on TikTok by @bleskopbrille on January 20 2026, where it gained 212,000 views along with nearly 1,000 comments from an online community that stood in agreement with his message.

The content creator lambasted social media users for showing no compassion toward the parents involved in the Vanderbijlpark school transport accident. He specifically highlighted a mother in a red dress who has been trending across platforms via AI-generated content. He shared his deep frustration with the current state of social media and questioned what happened to the spirit of Ubuntu.

The man urges the public to respect the grieving mother

The man explained that the woman is a grieving parent who lost two children and described the exploitation of her image as a sign of a sick online culture. He noted that people are prioritising likes and views over showing basic human empathy for a person experiencing immense trauma. TikTok user @bleskopbrille emphasised that the public should respect the mourning process by refraining from posting the mother’s image. He shared that she will never again be able to embrace her children and urged South Africans to be better and more respectful.

SA calls for empathy and respect for the Vanderbijlpark victims

The online community reacted with strong support for the man’s message and thanked him for addressing the loss of respect among modern content creators. Many viewers noted that the mother has lost her entire world and agreed that no one should attempt to capitalise on her devastating pain. Some related deeply to the mother's suffering and promised to keep her in their prayers during this difficult time. Others expressed their disgust at the use of AI to trend the woman’s image and echoed the call for a return to the spirit of Ubuntu.

