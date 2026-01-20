A group of street dwellers went viral after they were spotted wearing full academic regalia and claiming to be university graduates

The clip was shared on TikTok on January 16 2026, showing a woman engaging with the group about their education and their future goals.

Social media users were entertained by the encounter, with many joking about the men's sudden academic achievements

A woman in the Eastern Cape filmed a group of street dwellers dressed in full academic gowns and hats. Image: @xoliswa4125

An unexpected sighting in an Eastern Cape town captured the attention of social media users after three pharas were found dressed in graduation attire.

The video was shared on TikTok by @xoliswa4125, where it gained massive views along with significant engagement from an entertained online community.

The creator spotted the three men wearing blue graduation gowns and hats. When asked if they had recently graduated, the group agreed without hesitation. One of the men claimed they had graduated from “the Department of Law” at the University of Fort Hare at Alice. Rather than breaking their spirits, the woman complimented them and spoke about the importance of education. She cautioned them against using drugs, which caused the men to blush.

The men claim to be University of Fort Hare law graduates

The content creator asked if they wished to quit substances and pursue an education, to which all three men agreed while holding laughter. TikTok user @xoliswa4125 noted that the men were ready to change their lives, much to the amusement of the group, who seemed to be following her lead. While the men appeared to be enjoying the attention, the creator used the opportunity to encourage them toward a better path.

Social media users were entertained by the men's claims and joked about their sudden academic success. Image: Ninthgrid

SA is entertained by the amaphara graduates

The clip gained 234,000 views, 19,000 likes, and nearly 600 comments from an online community that reacted with a mixture of humour and positivity as they watched the group claim their degrees. Many viewers joked that the men were likely only learning about their supposed education from the woman and were simply modelling the clothes for vibes. One user jokingly asked for a follow-up video later, suspecting the men might not remain in a sober state. Other participants noted how happy and entertaining the bunch was throughout their exchange. A few viewers took a more serious and positive tone, stating that with God, anything is possible and that the men could truly be reformed if given the right support.

User @Chumani Lebohang said:

"Ingathi leyo funda baqala uyiva ngawe nje mama (it seems like they are only learning about their education from you) 😭."

User @SethuG shared:

"I saw one of them carrying the gowns in Fleet Street."

User @Nokuzola Mpitsha-gebe sisZola added:

"Oh man! God will make it real. Mercy! Mercy Lord!"

User @phumzilefatyela commented:

"We want to see the "a few moments later" video."

User @Zanele Nchabeleng shared:

"They are so happy 😂."

User @Madumane commented:

"I hope this is true, and if it's true, congratulations, guys. Big up, your story is an inspiration to many people."

User @divine said:

"Our future doctors and lawyers 😂."

