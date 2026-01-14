A former substance-dependent man, Bongi, celebrated his official exit from a Polokwane treatment facility after half a year of recovery

The clip was shared on Facebook on January 11, 2026, where the outspoken individual showcased his physical progress while preparing to board a taxi home

Social media users were impressed and expressed deep admiration for his transformation, suggesting that the man use his speaking skills to help others

Bongi stood confidently next to a taxi while discussing his official exit from a Polokwane rehabilitation facility. Image: Limpopo Anti-Drug Gangsterism and Crime

A Johannesburg man inspired thousands after documenting the moment he finally left a drug rehabilitation facility to return to his family.

The video was shared on Facebook by Limpopo Anti-Drug Gangsterism and Crime and garnered 1.1 million views along with 66,900 likes from a moved online community.

Bongi was originally taken to the Ladgac Rehabilitation Centre in Polokwane by the founder, Mr Moloto, following a forceful request from his family to seek help. After completing his six-month stay at the centre, he was filmed looking healthy and standing next to a taxi as he prepared to head back home to Johannesburg. He expressed a desire for people to see his physical progress, noting that he had gained weight and regained a healthy glow during his time away.

Bongi exits the Polokwane rehab to start a new life

In Limpopo Anti-Drug Gangsterism and Crime's Facebook video, Bongi reflected on his past, stating he only realised later that his previous life, consumed by drugs, was not a good one. He thanked Mr Moloto for his dedication and expressed a wish for others to visit the centre to clean up their act. Staying away from drugs was the primary advice offered by Bongi as he stood ready to leave the facility.

The online audience praised the facility founder for helping the man complete his journey and return to his family. Ketut Subayinto

SA reacts to Bongi’s emotional return home from rehab

The clip garnered massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with overwhelming praise for both Bongi and the facility founder. Many viewers commended Mr Moloto for his role as a community rebuilder and for the amazing work done at the centre. Some suggested that Bongi should be supported in a career as a master of ceremonies because he is an amazing speaker. One user even requested his contact information to arrange an interview on a community radio station. This participant hoped that his story of exiting the facility successfully would serve as a direct inspiration to others currently facing similar struggles with addiction.

User @Tshepo Sethosa asked:

"Can I please have Bongi's contacts? I'd like to interview him on my radio, Vutha FM 102. A community station in his home, Daveyton. We need him to encourage the youth to stay away from drugs."

User @Vivian Chiloane pleaded:

"Don't let us down, Bongi. Keep it clean!"

User @Lizzy Ngomani said:

"Let’s support Bongi. Maybe he can be MC for events."

User @Morwedi Wa Selamolela shared:

"This is like an untrue story. The Bongi we saw, and the Bongi we are seeing now, are different. It's like God came on earth to save our Bongi. Mr Moloto, you are Godsent ❤️."

User @Vusi Mona commented:

"Mr Moloto, you are a true community rebuilder. If these awards still existed, the late Aggrey Klaaste would bestow one upon you. But in our hearts (and I’m sure I speak for many), you truly are!"

User @Otizy Hardgee Grinder said:

"Salute, Ladgac. Salute, Mr. Moloto."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

