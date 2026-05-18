A Soweto entrepreneur is making headlines after creating luxury handbags that are designed to withstand bullets while still maintaining a stylish and elegant look

Hlumelo Nyaluza said the idea for the bulletproof bags came after an armed robbery at his home, inspiring him to combine personal safety with African luxury fashion

The founder of HN Luxury is also using profits from the brand to support survivors of gender-based violence by helping them start and grow small businesses

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A Soweto entrepreneur is turning heads with luxury handbags designed to withstand bullets while empowering survivors of gender-based violence. His unique designs and powerful mission are putting African creativity in the spotlight.

The picture on the left showed the founder of the HN brand. Image: Hlumelo Nyaluza

Source: Facebook

Hlumelo Nyaluza is the founder of HN Luxury, a South African brand known for creating high-end handbags, including a bulletproof collection designed to withstand gunfire. According to reports, the idea was inspired by a traumatic break-in at his home in Soweto involving an armed robber.

Following the incident, Nyaluza reportedly decided to create a luxury bag that could offer an extra layer of protection while still looking elegant and fashionable. The bags are made using Kevlar, a lightweight but highly durable synthetic fibre commonly used in protective gear. According to Business Tech, the entrepreneur revealed that the bags were recently tested by a South African champion shooter and reportedly stopped bullets multiple times without going through out.

Despite their protective features, the bags are said to remain lightweight and practical for daily use. The collection includes handbags, backpacks and the newly introduced Bulletproof Shield Bag. Nyaluza’s journey into luxury fashion reportedly started long before the business itself. He shared that many of his creative ideas come from vivid dreams he experiences during the early hours of the morning.

One of those dreams eventually inspired the design details and signature monogram now featured on HN Luxury products. The entrepreneur explained to Business Tech that much of the brand’s identity is influenced by his Xhosa heritage and African creativity.

To bring his vision to life, Nyaluza reportedly spent over a year searching for the right artisan before partnering with a French-trained African craftsman to manufacture the bags. He said he wanted the products to prove that Africans can create world-class luxury items.

Luxury bags funding GBV survivor businesses

Beyond fashion, HN Luxury also focuses on social impact. Profits from the handbag collection reportedly help support survivors of gender-based violence by assisting them with starting or growing small businesses. The brand has experienced major growth in recent years, with increasing demand from customers interested in luxury investment pieces that combine fashion and fine art. Some of the bags feature original artwork by African artists, giving them an exclusive gallery-style appeal.

Nyaluza believes the bags could eventually become valuable collector’s items as the brand grows internationally. His long-term vision is for HN Luxury to become Africa’s first globally recognised ultra-luxury fashion house.

The visual showcased a luxury brand of a bulletproof handbag. Image: Hlumelo Nyaluza

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News